Power Grid Wins Interstate Transmission Project in UP and MP

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has emerged as the successful bidder to establish a new inter-state transmission system spanning Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. The company said it received the Letter of Intent on September 16 under the tariff-based competitive bidding process.
The project entails the construction of a 765 kV sub-station at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh along with 765 kV transmission lines traversing both states. The scheme is designed to strengthen inter-regional power transfer capacity and ease load on the existing Vindhyachal–Varanasi corridor.
For Q1 FY26, net profit rose 7.1% year-on-year to ₹3,653 crore. Revenue slipped 1.4% to ₹9,928 crore. EBITDA fell 7.2% to ₹8,117 crore, with margins narrowing to 81.76% from 86.85% a year earlier. Segment-wise, transmission revenue was largely flat at ₹10,695 crore, consultancy revenue more than doubled to ₹405.9 crore, while telecom revenue grew 18% to ₹289.5 crore.
Power Grid Corporation of India shares are trading with a 0.57% dip on September 19, 2025 at 10:22 am, at ₹287.45 in the NSE.
