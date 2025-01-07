iifl-logo-icon 1
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Balance Sheet

Jan 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9,300.6

6,975.45

6,975.45

5,231.59

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

77,566.45

75,868.73

69,176.12

64,347.25

Net Worth

86,867.05

82,844.18

76,151.57

69,578.84

Minority Interest

Debt

1,23,490.04

1,28,583.23

1,34,695.05

1,43,073.07

Deferred Tax Liability Net

27,244.26

26,665.99

25,452.47

22,719

Total Liabilities

2,37,601.35

2,38,093.4

2,36,299.09

2,35,370.91

Fixed Assets

1,72,374.52

1,79,976.76

1,87,107.75

1,94,915.06

Intangible Assets

Investments

9,339.89

7,414.95

7,228.53

4,265.36

Deferred Tax Asset Net

17,262.86

16,046.09

14,027.69

10,777.12

Networking Capital

33,597.35

29,921.16

24,964.08

20,139.83

Inventories

1,304.15

1,330.61

1,359.47

1,381.32

Inventory Days

13.38

Sundry Debtors

10,825.8

14,304.13

8,836.81

8,470.2

Debtor Days

82.08

Other Current Assets

46,550.74

40,462.34

40,380.91

39,985.3

Sundry Creditors

-1,676.08

-1,209.09

-1,000.58

-1,246.61

Creditor Days

12.08

Other Current Liabilities

-23,407.26

-24,966.83

-24,612.53

-28,450.38

Cash

5,026.73

4,734.44

2,971.04

5,273.54

Total Assets

2,37,601.35

2,38,093.4

2,36,299.09

2,35,370.91

Power Grid Corpn : related Articles

Power Grid Secures Major Transmission Projects in Gujarat and Karnataka

Power Grid Secures Major Transmission Projects in Gujarat and Karnataka

7 Jan 2025

The first project is the capacity expansion of the transformation at under-construction substations in Gujarat that are collectively known as KPS1 and KPS2 (Phase-V, Part B1 & B2).

Top Stocks for Today - 07th January 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 07th January 2024

7 Jan 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ICICI Prudential, Caplin Point, Ashoka Buildcon, etc.

Power Grid Wins Bid for Major Transmission Project in Rajasthan and UP

Power Grid Wins Bid for Major Transmission Project in Rajasthan and UP

25 Nov 2024

The project shall be implemented on a Build, Own, Operate, and Transfer BOOT basis. The company received the letter of intent (LoI) for the project on November 25, 2024.

Power Grid reports net profit of ₹3,793 Crore in Q2

Power Grid reports net profit of ₹3,793 Crore in Q2

7 Nov 2024

The board approved the payment of the first interim dividend of ₹4.50 per equity share of ₹10 for fiscal year 2024-25.

Top stocks for today - 7th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 7th November 2024

7 Nov 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid, Tata Steel, Hindalco, etc.

Transformers And Rectifiers Receives Power Grid Contract

Transformers And Rectifiers Receives Power Grid Contract

3 Oct 2024

The aforementioned order is not a related party transaction; rather, it is within the regular course of business.

Power Grid Hits Record High as National Electricity Plan Boosts Growth Prospects

Power Grid Hits Record High as National Electricity Plan Boosts Growth Prospects

25 Sep 2024

This plan aims to meet escalating energy demands, targeting a peak demand of 458 gigawatts (GW) by 2032.

Power Grid Wins Key Inter-State Transmission Project

Power Grid Wins Key Inter-State Transmission Project

24 Sep 2024

The project will involve installing dynamic reactive compensation systems (STATCOMs) at two locations: Khavda Pooling Station 1 (KPS1) and Khavda Pooling Station 3 (KPS3) in Gujarat.

Top 10 stocks for today - 24th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 24th September 2024

24 Sep 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Punjab National Bank, NTPC, Power Grid, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today - 19th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 19th September, 2024

19 Sep 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IREDA, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Nazara Tech, etc.

