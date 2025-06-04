iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

PowerGrid Acquires MEL Power Transmission for ₹8.53 Crore

4 Jun 2025 , 08:33 PM

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PowerGrid), the state-owned power transmission major, announced on Wednesday, June 4, that it has completed the acquisition of MEL Power Transmission Ltd (MPTL) for a total consideration of ₹8.53 crore.

The acquisition was carried out under tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) and forms part of the transmission system to evacuate power from Mahan Energen’s generating station in Madhya Pradesh.

The deal includes the purchase of 10,000 equity shares at face value, along with MPTL’s existing assets and liabilities as of the acquisition date. PowerGrid noted that the final acquisition cost may be adjusted based on MPTL’s audited financials, which will be reviewed post-acquisition.

The project scope involves the development of a 400 kV double circuit transmission line, along with associated bays at PowerGrid’s Rewa substation in Madhya Pradesh.

The infrastructure will be developed on a BOOT (Build, Own, Operate, and Transfer) basis, in line with regulatory and contractual norms under the competitive bidding framework.

MEL Power Transmission Ltd was incorporated on November 19, 2024, by PFC Consulting Ltd (PFCCL), which acted as the designated bid process coordinator for the project. As of the acquisition date, MPTL had not commenced any commercial operations and had recorded no revenue or turnover.

The company’s business activities are closely aligned with PowerGrid’s core focus on interstate power transmission infrastructure, making the acquisition strategically relevant. PowerGrid explained that the proposal does not amount to related party transaction and the organization had no previous stake or involvement with MPTL.

PowerGrid will apply for the necessary and appropriate Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) approvals, following the acquisition, for the transfer of transmission licence and transmission charges for the project.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • MEL Power Transmission
  • Power Transmission
  • POWERGRID
  • Powergrid Corporation of India
  • Stock Market today
  • Top News
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.