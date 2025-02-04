Power Grid Q3 net profit drops to ₹3,862 Crore

Power Grid Corporation of India announced its results for the quarter ended December 2024. The power major stated that its net profit declined to ₹3,861.60 Crore, down by 4.1% on a year-on-year basis.

In the previous corresponding quarter, the company posted a net profit of ₹4,028.30 Crore, said the company in its filing with the bourses.

Power Grid Corporation’s revenue from operations slipped to ₹11,233 Crore in Q3FY25, versus ₹11,579.80 Crore in the same quarter of previous fiscal.

The company’s operating EBITDA registered a decline of 6.9% at ₹9,537.90 Crore compared to ₹10,249.90 Crore in the same quarter of last year.

The company reported its EBITDA margin at 84.90% in the December 2024 quarter. In the December 2023 quarter, the company’s EBITDA margins stood at 88.50%.

The company also informed the bourses in its filing that the board of directors have approved the payment of a second interim dividend of ₹3.25 per equity share for FY 2024-25. The face value of each share is ₹10.

The company will make second dividend payment on February 28, 2025. The record date for that purpose has been fixed as February 7, 2025.

