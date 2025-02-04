iifl-logo-icon 1
Power Grid Q3 net profit drops to ₹3,862 Crore

4 Feb 2025 , 08:49 AM

Power Grid Corporation of India announced its results for the quarter ended December 2024. The power major stated that its net profit declined to ₹3,861.60 Crore, down by 4.1% on a year-on-year basis.

In the previous corresponding quarter, the company posted a net profit of ₹4,028.30 Crore, said the company in its filing with the bourses.

Power Grid Corporation’s revenue from operations slipped to ₹11,233 Crore in Q3FY25, versus ₹11,579.80 Crore in the same quarter of previous fiscal.

The company’s operating EBITDA registered a decline of 6.9% at ₹9,537.90 Crore compared to ₹10,249.90 Crore in the same quarter of last year.

The company reported its EBITDA margin at 84.90% in the December 2024 quarter. In the December 2023 quarter, the company’s EBITDA margins stood at 88.50%.

The company also informed the bourses in its filing that the board of directors have approved the payment of a second interim dividend of ₹3.25 per equity share for FY 2024-25. The face value of each share is ₹10.  

The company will make second dividend payment on February 28, 2025. The record date for that purpose has been fixed as February 7, 2025.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

