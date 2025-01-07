iifl-logo-icon 1
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Board Meeting

298.65
(2.89%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Power Grid Corpn CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting18 Dec 202413 Dec 2024
POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve proposed POWERGRID Non-Convertible Debentures (NCD) - LXXX (80th issue 2024-25. Raising of Unsecured, Non-convertible, Non-cumulative, Redeemable, Taxable POWERGRID Bonds - LXXX (80th) Issue 2024-25 on Private Placement. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/12/2024)
Board Meeting29 Nov 202429 Nov 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting
Board Meeting13 Nov 202413 Nov 2024
Appointment of Shri Vamsi Ramamohan Burra (DIN: 09806168) as Director (Projects) POWERGRID.
Board Meeting6 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 & declaration of 1st Interim Dividend for the FY 2024-25 and fixation of Record date. Board of Directors of POWERGRID (the Company), at its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, 06th November, 2024, has inter-alia considered and approved the following: i. Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors (Annexure-A). ii. Payment of 1st (first) Interim Dividend of Rs. 4.50/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each (@ 45% of the paid-up equity share capital) for the Financial Year 2024-25. 1st Interim Dividend will be paid to the Members on Wednesday, 04th December, 2024. Further, as intimated earlier, the Record Date for the purpose of payment of dividend shall be Thursday, 14th November, 2024. iii. Proposal to sell, assign, transfer 26% residual equity shareholding in four associate companies viz. POWERGRID Kala Amb Transmission Ltd., POWERGRID Parli Transmission Ltd., POWERGRID Warora Transmission Ltd. and POWERGRID Jabalpur Transmission Ltd., held by the Company to POWERGRID Infrastructure Investment Trust (PGInvIT). Further development in the matter will be informed in due course. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.11.2024)
Board Meeting22 Oct 202417 Oct 2024
POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Issue of Unsecured Non-Convertible Non-Cumulative Redeemable Taxable Bonds as POWERGRID Bond - LXXIX (79th) Issue (NCD) under private placement. Raising of Unsecured, Non-convertible, Non-cumulative, Redeemable, Taxable POWERGRID Bonds - LXXIX (79th) Issue 2024-25 on Private Placement. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.10.2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
Appointment of Shri Naveen Srivastava as Director (Operations) on the Board of POWERGRID
Board Meeting26 Jul 202419 Jul 2024
POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval amongst other item of agenda the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the First Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for Quarter ended 30.06.2024 (FY 2024-25) and other Business matters (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/07/2024)
Board Meeting10 Jul 20245 Jul 2024
POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Enhance the Borrowing Limits for FY 2024-25 and Raising of Funds for FY 2025-26. Proposal Approved by the Board of Directors of POWERGRID (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.07.2024)
Board Meeting21 Jun 202421 Jun 2024
Update under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Board Meeting22 May 202416 May 2024
Final Dividend & Audited Results Recommendation of final Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 Approval of Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year 2023-24 Raising of funds through arranging Rupee Term Loan / Line of Credit (Bank Facility) for Rs. 5,000 Crore from Consortium of Bankers of POWERGRID. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.05.2024)
Board Meeting17 Apr 202412 Apr 2024
POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve proposed POWERGRID Non-Convertible Debenture (NCD) during FY 2024-25. Raising of Unsecured, Non-convertible, Non-cumulative, Redeemable, Taxable POWERGRID Bonds Issue(s) in FY 2024-25 in one or more tranches / series upto Rs. 12,000 Crore on Private Placement basis. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.04.2024)
Board Meeting4 Mar 202428 Feb 2024
POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Issue of Unsecured Non-Convertible Non-Cumulative Redeemable Taxable Bonds as POWERGRID Bond - LXXVI (76th) Issue (NCD) under private placement. Raising of Unsecured, Non-convertible, Non-cumulative, Redeemable, Taxable POWERGRID Bonds - LXXVI (76th) Issue on Private Placement. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.03.2024)
Board Meeting7 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 and proposal for payment of 2nd Interim Dividend and fixation of Record Date. Declaration of 2nd Interim Dividend Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.02.2024)

Power Grid Corpn: Related News

Power Grid Secures Major Transmission Projects in Gujarat and Karnataka

Power Grid Secures Major Transmission Projects in Gujarat and Karnataka

7 Jan 2025|12:24 PM

The first project is the capacity expansion of the transformation at under-construction substations in Gujarat that are collectively known as KPS1 and KPS2 (Phase-V, Part B1 & B2).

Top Stocks for Today - 07th January 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 07th January 2024

7 Jan 2025|07:28 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ICICI Prudential, Caplin Point, Ashoka Buildcon, etc.

Power Grid Wins Bid for Major Transmission Project in Rajasthan and UP

Power Grid Wins Bid for Major Transmission Project in Rajasthan and UP

25 Nov 2024|11:04 PM

The project shall be implemented on a Build, Own, Operate, and Transfer BOOT basis. The company received the letter of intent (LoI) for the project on November 25, 2024.

Power Grid reports net profit of ₹3,793 Crore in Q2

Power Grid reports net profit of ₹3,793 Crore in Q2

7 Nov 2024|10:31 AM

The board approved the payment of the first interim dividend of ₹4.50 per equity share of ₹10 for fiscal year 2024-25.

Top stocks for today - 7th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 7th November 2024

7 Nov 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid, Tata Steel, Hindalco, etc.

Transformers And Rectifiers Receives Power Grid Contract

Transformers And Rectifiers Receives Power Grid Contract

3 Oct 2024|01:04 PM

The aforementioned order is not a related party transaction; rather, it is within the regular course of business.

Power Grid Hits Record High as National Electricity Plan Boosts Growth Prospects

Power Grid Hits Record High as National Electricity Plan Boosts Growth Prospects

25 Sep 2024|06:24 PM

This plan aims to meet escalating energy demands, targeting a peak demand of 458 gigawatts (GW) by 2032.

Power Grid Wins Key Inter-State Transmission Project

Power Grid Wins Key Inter-State Transmission Project

24 Sep 2024|05:42 PM

The project will involve installing dynamic reactive compensation systems (STATCOMs) at two locations: Khavda Pooling Station 1 (KPS1) and Khavda Pooling Station 3 (KPS3) in Gujarat.

Top 10 stocks for today - 24th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 24th September 2024

24 Sep 2024|09:00 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Punjab National Bank, NTPC, Power Grid, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today - 19th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 19th September, 2024

19 Sep 2024|08:52 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IREDA, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Nazara Tech, etc.

