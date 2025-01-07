Board Meeting 18 Dec 2024 13 Dec 2024

POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve proposed POWERGRID Non-Convertible Debentures (NCD) - LXXX (80th issue 2024-25. Raising of Unsecured, Non-convertible, Non-cumulative, Redeemable, Taxable POWERGRID Bonds - LXXX (80th) Issue 2024-25 on Private Placement. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/12/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Nov 2024 29 Nov 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 13 Nov 2024

Appointment of Shri Vamsi Ramamohan Burra (DIN: 09806168) as Director (Projects) POWERGRID.

Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 & declaration of 1st Interim Dividend for the FY 2024-25 and fixation of Record date. Board of Directors of POWERGRID (the Company), at its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, 06th November, 2024, has inter-alia considered and approved the following: i. Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors (Annexure-A). ii. Payment of 1st (first) Interim Dividend of Rs. 4.50/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each (@ 45% of the paid-up equity share capital) for the Financial Year 2024-25. 1st Interim Dividend will be paid to the Members on Wednesday, 04th December, 2024. Further, as intimated earlier, the Record Date for the purpose of payment of dividend shall be Thursday, 14th November, 2024. iii. Proposal to sell, assign, transfer 26% residual equity shareholding in four associate companies viz. POWERGRID Kala Amb Transmission Ltd., POWERGRID Parli Transmission Ltd., POWERGRID Warora Transmission Ltd. and POWERGRID Jabalpur Transmission Ltd., held by the Company to POWERGRID Infrastructure Investment Trust (PGInvIT). Further development in the matter will be informed in due course. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.11.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Issue of Unsecured Non-Convertible Non-Cumulative Redeemable Taxable Bonds as POWERGRID Bond - LXXIX (79th) Issue (NCD) under private placement. Raising of Unsecured, Non-convertible, Non-cumulative, Redeemable, Taxable POWERGRID Bonds - LXXIX (79th) Issue 2024-25 on Private Placement. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.10.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

Appointment of Shri Naveen Srivastava as Director (Operations) on the Board of POWERGRID

Board Meeting 26 Jul 2024 19 Jul 2024

POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval amongst other item of agenda the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the First Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for Quarter ended 30.06.2024 (FY 2024-25) and other Business matters (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/07/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Jul 2024 5 Jul 2024

POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Enhance the Borrowing Limits for FY 2024-25 and Raising of Funds for FY 2025-26. Proposal Approved by the Board of Directors of POWERGRID (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.07.2024)

Board Meeting 21 Jun 2024 21 Jun 2024

Update under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 16 May 2024

Final Dividend & Audited Results Recommendation of final Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 Approval of Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year 2023-24 Raising of funds through arranging Rupee Term Loan / Line of Credit (Bank Facility) for Rs. 5,000 Crore from Consortium of Bankers of POWERGRID. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.05.2024)

Board Meeting 17 Apr 2024 12 Apr 2024

POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve proposed POWERGRID Non-Convertible Debenture (NCD) during FY 2024-25. Raising of Unsecured, Non-convertible, Non-cumulative, Redeemable, Taxable POWERGRID Bonds Issue(s) in FY 2024-25 in one or more tranches / series upto Rs. 12,000 Crore on Private Placement basis. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.04.2024)

Board Meeting 4 Mar 2024 28 Feb 2024

POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Issue of Unsecured Non-Convertible Non-Cumulative Redeemable Taxable Bonds as POWERGRID Bond - LXXVI (76th) Issue (NCD) under private placement. Raising of Unsecured, Non-convertible, Non-cumulative, Redeemable, Taxable POWERGRID Bonds - LXXVI (76th) Issue on Private Placement. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.03.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024