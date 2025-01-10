iifl-logo-icon 1
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Board Meeting

4,249.6
(0.39%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:00 PM

TCS CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting9 Jan 202531 Dec 2024
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting intimation for approval of Financial Results and declaration of third interim dividend Financial Results for the quarter and nine-month period ended December 31, 2024, and declaration of Third Interim and Special Dividend We would like to inform you that at the Board Meeting held today, the Directors have declared a third interim dividend of INR 10 and a special dividend of INR 66 per Equity Share of INR 1 each of the Company. Approval of Third Interim Dividend and Special Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.01.2025)
Board Meeting10 Oct 202430 Sep 2024
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Tata Consultancy Services Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday October 10 2024 inter alia to: i. approve and take on record the audited condensed standalone financial results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the quarter and six month period ending September 30 2024; ii. approve and take on record the audited condensed consolidated financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries under Ind AS for the quarter and six month period ending September 30 2024; and iii. consider declaration of second interim dividend to the equity shareholders. Financial Results for the quarter and six-month period ended September 30, 2024, and declaration of second interim dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/10/2024)
Board Meeting11 Jul 202428 Jun 2024
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited condensed Standalone financial results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) for the quarter ending June 30 2024 ii. approve and take on record the audited condensed consolidated financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries under IND AS for the quarter ending June 302024 and iii. Consider declaration of First Interim Dividend to the equity shareholders. Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and declaration of Interim Dividend Change in Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.07.2024)
Board Meeting12 Apr 202429 Mar 2024
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i. approve and take on record the audited standalone financial results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the year ending March 31 2024. ii. approve and take on record the audited consolidated financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries under Ind AS for the year ending March 31 2024; and iii. recommend a final dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ending March 31 2024 for the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 29th Annual General Meeting. Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2024 and Recommendation of a Final Dividend (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/04/2024)

TCS: Related News

TCS declares second-highest dividend for FY25

TCS declares second-highest dividend for FY25

10 Jan 2025|03:29 PM

In FY23, the firm paid a total dividend of ₹115 per equity share, with a special dividend of ₹67 per share.

TCS acquires two subsidiaries for ₹1,625 Crore

TCS acquires two subsidiaries for ₹1,625 Crore

10 Jan 2025|03:28 PM

The acquisition, which includes optionally redeemable convertible debentures and 100% equity shares, will help TCS expand its delivery centres.

TCS Secures 5-Year Deal with Telenor Denmark to Enhance IT Infrastructure and Automation

TCS Secures 5-Year Deal with Telenor Denmark to Enhance IT Infrastructure and Automation

12 Dec 2024|12:35 PM

Telenor Denmark, the second-largest mobile operator in Denmark, serves more than 1.6 million subscribers and has been working with TCS for the last six years to modernize its IT infrastructure.

Bajaj Holdings Boosts Stakes in TCS, Mphasis, and Bharti Airtel

Bajaj Holdings Boosts Stakes in TCS, Mphasis, and Bharti Airtel

30 Nov 2024|11:14 PM

The company acquired TCS shares worth ₹8.52 crore, which brought the new stake at 0.0006%.

TCS Extends SPARSH Collaboration, Revolutionizing Defence Pension System

TCS Extends SPARSH Collaboration, Revolutionizing Defence Pension System

26 Nov 2024|08:12 PM

The three-year contract will involve TCS maintaining both the hardware and software of the system while implementing updates to enhance operations.

TCS and Insper Forge 10-Year Partnership to Boost Brazil's Tech and Research

TCS and Insper Forge 10-Year Partnership to Boost Brazil’s Tech and Research

4 Nov 2024|09:42 PM

The collaboration will foster prototype development, academic research, seminars, hackathons, and tech talks, using TCS's Pace innovation framework.

TCS Secures 15-Year Contract for Ireland's My Future Fund

TCS Secures 15-Year Contract for Ireland's My Future Fund

30 Oct 2024|11:54 AM

The contract involves implementing and supporting Ireland's new auto-enrollment retirement savings scheme, 'My Future Fund.'

TCS and NVIDIA Unite to Drive Industry-Wide AI Transformation

TCS and NVIDIA Unite to Drive Industry-Wide AI Transformation

28 Oct 2024|05:07 PM

This partnership aligns with TCS' broader strategy to build end-to-end AI capabilities, powered by NVIDIA, for comprehensive AI transformation.

TCS Sets October 18 as Record Date for ₹10 Dividend

TCS Sets October 18 as Record Date for ₹10 Dividend

18 Oct 2024|10:10 AM

This dividend aligns with TCS's policy of sharing its profits with its shareholders, further strengthening investor confidence in the company's growth trajectory.

TCS Declares ₹10 Dividend for FY25 Amid Lower Q2 Profit

TCS Declares ₹10 Dividend for FY25 Amid Lower Q2 Profit

10 Oct 2024|05:27 PM

TCS shares will trade ex-dividend on or before the record date, meaning shareholders who buy the stock after this date won't receive the upcoming dividend.

QUICKLINKS FOR Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

