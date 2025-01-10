|Purpose
|TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting intimation for approval of Financial Results and declaration of third interim dividend Financial Results for the quarter and nine-month period ended December 31, 2024, and declaration of Third Interim and Special Dividend We would like to inform you that at the Board Meeting held today, the Directors have declared a third interim dividend of INR 10 and a special dividend of INR 66 per Equity Share of INR 1 each of the Company. Approval of Third Interim Dividend and Special Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.01.2025)
|Board Meeting
|10 Oct 2024
|30 Sep 2024
|TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Tata Consultancy Services Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday October 10 2024 inter alia to: i. approve and take on record the audited condensed standalone financial results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the quarter and six month period ending September 30 2024; ii. approve and take on record the audited condensed consolidated financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries under Ind AS for the quarter and six month period ending September 30 2024; and iii. consider declaration of second interim dividend to the equity shareholders. Financial Results for the quarter and six-month period ended September 30, 2024, and declaration of second interim dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|11 Jul 2024
|28 Jun 2024
|TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited condensed Standalone financial results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) for the quarter ending June 30 2024 ii. approve and take on record the audited condensed consolidated financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries under IND AS for the quarter ending June 302024 and iii. Consider declaration of First Interim Dividend to the equity shareholders. Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and declaration of Interim Dividend Change in Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Apr 2024
|29 Mar 2024
|TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i. approve and take on record the audited standalone financial results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the year ending March 31 2024. ii. approve and take on record the audited consolidated financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries under Ind AS for the year ending March 31 2024; and iii. recommend a final dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ending March 31 2024 for the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 29th Annual General Meeting. Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2024 and Recommendation of a Final Dividend (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/04/2024)
