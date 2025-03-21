TCS partners with UK’s The Cumberland Building Society

The IT major Tata Consultancy Limited announced that it has entered into a partnership with The Cumberland Building Society in the UK to transform its core banking ecosystem with the help of its TCS BaNCS for core banking solution.

As per the company, the transformation will enrich the member experience, mortgage solutions, and operational resilience. In addition to this, TCS will incorporate TCS Digital Home Lending Solution and Quartz for Compliance to drive innovation and efficiency in Cumberland’s banking operations.

The Cumberland is among the UK’s top 10 building societies, and was established in 1850. The society manages assets worth 3.2 Billion Euros. It has a mortgage lending portfolio of 2.6 Billion across 31 branches in Cumbria, Northumberland, Lancashire, and southwest Scotland. This collaboration will allow The Cumberland to improvise its customer experience and future-proof its banking infrastructure.

The Cumberland’s clientele will have greater flexibility in managing their finances, whether via phone, online, or in-branch. TCS will impart an integrated core banking ecosystem that shall feature TCS COIN (CoInnovation Network) and the TCS BaNCS Marketplace. This shall allow the society to nurture cutting-edge third-party solutions.

With the help of TCS solutions and strategic third-party technologies, TCS will give The Cumberland a resilient and future-ready ecosystem that makes use of open banking and data standards for fraud mitigation, communication management for customers, and credit decisions.

