iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

TCS partners with UK’s The Cumberland Building Society

21 Mar 2025 , 11:17 AM

The IT major Tata Consultancy Limited announced that it has entered into a partnership with The Cumberland Building Society in the UK to transform its core banking ecosystem with the help of its TCS BaNCS for core banking solution.

As per the company, the transformation will enrich the member experience, mortgage solutions, and operational resilience. In addition to this, TCS will incorporate TCS Digital Home Lending Solution and Quartz for Compliance to drive innovation and efficiency in Cumberland’s banking operations.

The Cumberland is among the UK’s top 10 building societies, and was established in 1850. The society manages assets worth 3.2 Billion Euros. It has a mortgage lending portfolio of 2.6 Billion across 31 branches in Cumbria, Northumberland, Lancashire, and southwest Scotland. This collaboration will allow The Cumberland to improvise its customer experience and future-proof its banking infrastructure.

The Cumberland’s clientele will have greater flexibility in managing their finances, whether via phone, online, or in-branch. TCS will impart an integrated core banking ecosystem that shall feature TCS COIN (CoInnovation Network) and the TCS BaNCS Marketplace. This shall allow the society to nurture cutting-edge third-party solutions.

With the help of TCS solutions and strategic third-party technologies, TCS will give The Cumberland a resilient and future-ready ecosystem that makes use of open banking and data standards for fraud mitigation, communication management for customers, and credit decisions.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Tata Consultancy Limited
  • Tata Consultancy Limited News
  • Tata Consultancy Limited Updates
  • tcs
  • TCS news
  • TCS updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty in Green on March 21, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on March 21, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Mar 2025|01:22 PM
JSW Energy Raises ₹800 Crore via NCDs

JSW Energy Raises ₹800 Crore via NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Mar 2025|01:02 PM
Paras Defence Secures ₹142 Crore DRDO Order

Paras Defence Secures ₹142 Crore DRDO Order

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Mar 2025|12:31 PM
Marksans Pharma’s Relonchem Gets UK MHRA Approval for Baclofen 10 mg

Marksans Pharma’s Relonchem Gets UK MHRA Approval for Baclofen 10 mg

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Mar 2025|12:02 PM
Transrail Lighting Wins ₹1,674 Crore Orders

Transrail Lighting Wins ₹1,674 Crore Orders

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Mar 2025|11:55 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.