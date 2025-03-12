iifl-logo-icon 1
TCS to Acquire Real Estate Firm for ₹2,250 Crore to Expand Delivery Center

12 Mar 2025 , 11:04 AM

On March 11, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), the largest IT services company in India, announced the acquisition of 100% equity shares of Darshita Southern India Happy Homes Private Limited for ₹2,250 crore, as per a regulatory filing.

The property purchase is intended to purchase land and a commercial building that will serve as a new courier center for the company. It will be a cash-based deal, and TCS has a call option to complete the acquisition after two years. DEV Darshita Southern India Happy Homes Commercial Real Estate Development in Southern India, founded in Sept 2004.

Since the property is not yet completed, the company has not reported revenue in the past three years. For Q3 FY25, TCS posted a revenue of ₹63,973 crore, a 0.4% dip compared to the September quarter.

The secular quarter on quarter constant currency growth for the company was flat signifying a slowdown from the June quarter and also the same period last year. Seasonal furloughs and a lower contribution from the BSNL deal have caused a decline in revenue. The deal is likely to bolster TCS’s infrastructure, allowing it for expansion and delivery of better services. This investment when aligned with TCS’s long-term strategy of further strengthening its real estate assets and supporting company operations.

