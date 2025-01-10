iifl-logo-icon 1
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd News Today

4,265.65
(5.62%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:52 PM

Company

Sectoral

TCS declares second-highest dividend for FY25

TCS declares second-highest dividend for FY25

In FY23, the firm paid a total dividend of ₹115 per equity share, with a special dividend of ₹67 per share.

10 Jan 2025|03:29 PM
TCS acquires two subsidiaries for ₹1,625 Crore

TCS acquires two subsidiaries for ₹1,625 Crore

The acquisition, which includes optionally redeemable convertible debentures and 100% equity shares, will help TCS expand its delivery centres.

10 Jan 2025|03:28 PM
TCS Secures 5-Year Deal with Telenor Denmark to Enhance IT Infrastructure and Automation

TCS Secures 5-Year Deal with Telenor Denmark to Enhance IT Infrastructure and Automation

Telenor Denmark, the second-largest mobile operator in Denmark, serves more than 1.6 million subscribers and has been working with TCS for the last six years to modernize its IT infrastructure.

12 Dec 2024|12:35 PM
Bajaj Holdings Boosts Stakes in TCS, Mphasis, and Bharti Airtel

Bajaj Holdings Boosts Stakes in TCS, Mphasis, and Bharti Airtel

The company acquired TCS shares worth ₹8.52 crore, which brought the new stake at 0.0006%.

30 Nov 2024|11:14 PM
TCS Extends SPARSH Collaboration, Revolutionizing Defence Pension System

TCS Extends SPARSH Collaboration, Revolutionizing Defence Pension System

The three-year contract will involve TCS maintaining both the hardware and software of the system while implementing updates to enhance operations.

26 Nov 2024|08:12 PM
TCS and Insper Forge 10-Year Partnership to Boost Brazil's Tech and Research

TCS and Insper Forge 10-Year Partnership to Boost Brazil’s Tech and Research

The collaboration will foster prototype development, academic research, seminars, hackathons, and tech talks, using TCS's Pace innovation framework.

4 Nov 2024|09:42 PM
TCS Secures 15-Year Contract for Ireland's My Future Fund

TCS Secures 15-Year Contract for Ireland's My Future Fund

The contract involves implementing and supporting Ireland's new auto-enrollment retirement savings scheme, 'My Future Fund.'

30 Oct 2024|11:54 AM
TCS and NVIDIA Unite to Drive Industry-Wide AI Transformation

TCS and NVIDIA Unite to Drive Industry-Wide AI Transformation

This partnership aligns with TCS' broader strategy to build end-to-end AI capabilities, powered by NVIDIA, for comprehensive AI transformation.

28 Oct 2024|05:07 PM
TCS Sets October 18 as Record Date for ₹10 Dividend

TCS Sets October 18 as Record Date for ₹10 Dividend

This dividend aligns with TCS's policy of sharing its profits with its shareholders, further strengthening investor confidence in the company's growth trajectory.

18 Oct 2024|10:10 AM
TCS Declares ₹10 Dividend for FY25 Amid Lower Q2 Profit

TCS Declares ₹10 Dividend for FY25 Amid Lower Q2 Profit

TCS shares will trade ex-dividend on or before the record date, meaning shareholders who buy the stock after this date won't receive the upcoming dividend.

10 Oct 2024|05:27 PM

