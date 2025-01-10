Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
In FY23, the firm paid a total dividend of ₹115 per equity share, with a special dividend of ₹67 per share.
The acquisition, which includes optionally redeemable convertible debentures and 100% equity shares, will help TCS expand its delivery centres.
Telenor Denmark, the second-largest mobile operator in Denmark, serves more than 1.6 million subscribers and has been working with TCS for the last six years to modernize its IT infrastructure.
The company acquired TCS shares worth ₹8.52 crore, which brought the new stake at 0.0006%.
The three-year contract will involve TCS maintaining both the hardware and software of the system while implementing updates to enhance operations.
The collaboration will foster prototype development, academic research, seminars, hackathons, and tech talks, using TCS's Pace innovation framework.
The contract involves implementing and supporting Ireland's new auto-enrollment retirement savings scheme, 'My Future Fund.'
This partnership aligns with TCS’ broader strategy to build end-to-end AI capabilities, powered by NVIDIA, for comprehensive AI transformation.
This dividend aligns with TCS’s policy of sharing its profits with its shareholders, further strengthening investor confidence in the company's growth trajectory.
TCS shares will trade ex-dividend on or before the record date, meaning shareholders who buy the stock after this date won’t receive the upcoming dividend.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.