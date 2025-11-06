TCS Extends 18-Year Collaboration with ABB to Modernise Global IT Systems

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has deepened its long-standing partnership with Bengaluru-based electrification and automation leader ABB, marking a major step in their 18-year collaboration. The renewed agreement focuses on overhauling ABB’s global hosting operations, simplifying its IT setup, and building a stronger digital foundation for the future.

TCS to Drive ABB’s Transition to AI-Powered IT Model

Under the expanded partnership, TCS will help ABB roll out its new Future Hosting Model, designed to make IT operations more flexible and resilient. The system will rely on modular and AI-driven frameworks capable of detecting and fixing issues automatically, restoring services faster, and strengthening cybersecurity all while reducing the need for manual oversight.

Partnership to Support ABB’s Core Platform Vision

The collaboration will also back ABB’s Core Platform vision, which centers on large-scale digital modernisation, greater use of automation and self-service tools, faster cloud adoption, and stronger operational stability.

According to TCS, the new setup will integrate its proprietary AI framework to ensure business continuity and smooth service delivery across ABB’s global operations, while minimising human intervention in day-to-day processes.

ABB Aims for Faster Innovation and Agility

Commenting on the initiative, Alec Joannou, Group CIO at ABB, said the partnership will lay the groundwork for more agile and innovative business operations.

“By modernising our hosting operations, we’re creating a foundation for agility, faster innovation, and improved reliability across the business,” Joannou noted.

Echoing this sentiment, Anupam Singhal, President – Manufacturing at TCS, said the milestone reflects the strength of the companies’ relationship and their shared vision for the future.

“This latest milestone is not just a testament to our enduring collaboration, but a bold step towards reimagining ABB’s hosting landscape with a modular, future-ready architecture,” he said.

Second Major Deal in Two Days

This marks the second major partnership announcement by TCS this week. On November 4, the company extended its engagement with UK supermarket chain Morrisons for another five years. The renewed deal aims to accelerate Morrisons’ digital transformation and streamline its operations across key business functions.

With two significant extensions in as many days, TCS continues to cement its position as a trusted global technology partner. The company’s ongoing collaborations with global enterprises highlight its focus on driving automation, digital resilience, and large-scale modernisation across industries.

