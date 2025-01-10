Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
362
366
366
370
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
71,758
74,172
76,807
74,424
Net Worth
72,120
74,538
77,173
74,794
Minority Interest
Debt
6,145
5,659
5,855
5,912
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1,266
273
449
873
Total Liabilities
79,531
80,470
83,477
81,579
Fixed Assets
16,403
16,793
17,670
16,920
Intangible Assets
Investments
32,245
38,143
31,667
30,729
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3,636
2,547
3,099
3,668
Networking Capital
20,648
18,444
17,349
27,120
Inventories
27
27
19
7
Inventory Days
0.04
0.01
Sundry Debtors
46,068
42,798
36,102
25,222
Debtor Days
82.18
67.7
Other Current Assets
17,282
15,059
19,334
30,201
Sundry Creditors
-15,181
-14,403
-10,805
-8,309
Creditor Days
24.59
22.3
Other Current Liabilities
-27,548
-25,037
-27,301
-20,001
Cash
6,599
4,543
13,692
3,142
Total Assets
79,531
80,470
83,477
81,579
In FY23, the firm paid a total dividend of ₹115 per equity share, with a special dividend of ₹67 per share.Read More
The acquisition, which includes optionally redeemable convertible debentures and 100% equity shares, will help TCS expand its delivery centres.Read More
Telenor Denmark, the second-largest mobile operator in Denmark, serves more than 1.6 million subscribers and has been working with TCS for the last six years to modernize its IT infrastructure.Read More
The company acquired TCS shares worth ₹8.52 crore, which brought the new stake at 0.0006%.Read More
The three-year contract will involve TCS maintaining both the hardware and software of the system while implementing updates to enhance operations.Read More
The collaboration will foster prototype development, academic research, seminars, hackathons, and tech talks, using TCS's Pace innovation framework.Read More
The contract involves implementing and supporting Ireland's new auto-enrollment retirement savings scheme, 'My Future Fund.'Read More
This partnership aligns with TCS’ broader strategy to build end-to-end AI capabilities, powered by NVIDIA, for comprehensive AI transformation.Read More
This dividend aligns with TCS’s policy of sharing its profits with its shareholders, further strengthening investor confidence in the company's growth trajectory.Read More
TCS shares will trade ex-dividend on or before the record date, meaning shareholders who buy the stock after this date won’t receive the upcoming dividend.Read More
