TCS and SAP Sign Five Year Deal to Accelerate Cloud and Generative AI Transformation

Tata Consultancy Services and SAP have entered a five year partnership aimed at accelerating SAP’s organisation wide shift toward Cloud adoption and Generative AI driven operations.

SAP is currently working on transforming its global processes by increasing the use of Cloud based systems and Business AI tools to achieve faster execution and higher operational efficiency.

Under this agreement, TCS will support SAP in simplifying its existing IT landscape, improving system integration, and building stronger AI enabled capabilities to support future business requirements.

The collaboration is expected to shorten development cycles, reduce overall technology costs, and improve coordination between SAP’s business teams and IT functions.

This new engagement builds on a partnership of more than twenty years between TCS and SAP. Over the years, TCS has helped SAP scale its Enterprise Cloud Services through the RISE with SAP programme and supported its transition from a licence based model to a pay per use Cloud services model.

In the next phase of the partnership, TCS will work on redesigning SAP’s IT business function to increase innovation, improve agility, and enhance responsiveness to market demands.

Dr. Benjamin Blau, Chief Process and Information Officer at SAP, said the partnership is rooted in long term trust and shared focus on innovation. He added that TCS continues to support SAP in simplifying customer journeys and in boosting Cloud adoption across the organisation.

TCS will deliver critical services covering the entire technology lifecycle for enterprise IT applications using an integrated and AI powered operating model.

This engagement will be driven by four strategic Centres of Excellence that will focus on Generative AI, Business Technology Platform, Business Data Cloud, and Customer Experience.

The Generative AI Centre of Excellence will work on embedding GenAI capabilities directly into SAP’s business processes to support smarter automation and decision making.

The Business Technology Platform Centre will focus on developing next generation features using low code and no code technologies to help SAP improve development speed.

The Business Data Cloud Centre will work on creating a unified data architecture that allows SAP to productise enterprise data and support advanced analytics. The Customer Experience Centre will explore modern frameworks to evaluate and enhance customer experience across SAP’s complete value chain.

Together, these Centres of Excellence will help SAP deliver improved technologies, processes, and solutions designed to support customers, employees, and partners in pursuing new growth opportunities.

V Rajanna, President of Technology, Software and Services at TCS, said the two companies have partnered for more than two decades to guide enterprises through complex digital transformation journeys. He added that the next phase will focus on harnessing the power of AI and Cloud technologies to create new revenue opportunities and enhance customer experiences around the world.

Over the years, TCS has remained one of SAP’s most trusted transformation partners, helping global clients unlock the full value of SAP’s enterprise Cloud, Business AI, and data analytics platforms.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com