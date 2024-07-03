Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
1,26,872
1,21,820
1,19,073
1,17,391
1,08,067
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,26,872
1,21,820
1,19,073
1,17,391
1,08,067
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1,691
2,019
2,403
1,695
1,754
Total Income
1,28,563
1,23,839
1,21,476
1,19,086
1,09,821
Total Expenditure
93,479
89,226
88,329
86,064
80,135
PBIDT
35,084
34,613
33,147
33,022
29,686
Interest
335
456
322
432
347
PBDT
34,749
34,157
32,825
32,590
29,339
Depreciation
2,486
2,479
2,506
2,555
2,467
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
8,368
8,041
7,823
7,899
6,858
Deferred Tax
-165
38
-4
-183
30
Reported Profit After Tax
24,060
23,599
22,500
22,319
19,984
Minority Interest After NP
111
107
84
81
75
Net Profit after Minority Interest
23,949
23,492
22,416
22,238
19,909
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-958
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
23,949
24,450
22,416
22,238
19,909
EPS (Unit Curr.)
66.2
64.9
61.26
60.76
54.41
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
2,000
0
1,800
0
1,600
Equity
362
362
366
366
366
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
27.65
28.41
27.83
28.12
27.46
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
18.96
19.37
18.89
19.01
18.49
Telenor Denmark, the second-largest mobile operator in Denmark, serves more than 1.6 million subscribers and has been working with TCS for the last six years to modernize its IT infrastructure.Read More
The company acquired TCS shares worth ₹8.52 crore, which brought the new stake at 0.0006%.Read More
The three-year contract will involve TCS maintaining both the hardware and software of the system while implementing updates to enhance operations.Read More
The collaboration will foster prototype development, academic research, seminars, hackathons, and tech talks, using TCS's Pace innovation framework.Read More
The contract involves implementing and supporting Ireland's new auto-enrollment retirement savings scheme, 'My Future Fund.'Read More
This partnership aligns with TCS’ broader strategy to build end-to-end AI capabilities, powered by NVIDIA, for comprehensive AI transformation.Read More
This dividend aligns with TCS’s policy of sharing its profits with its shareholders, further strengthening investor confidence in the company's growth trajectory.Read More
TCS shares will trade ex-dividend on or before the record date, meaning shareholders who buy the stock after this date won’t receive the upcoming dividend.Read More
TCS will upgrade McDonald's current systems to the cloud using SAP S/4HANA on RISE, improving operational performance and decision-making.Read More
The two key solutions launched are TCS Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and TCS Secure Cloud Foundation, both powered by Google Cloud's security technologies.Read More
