Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
1,79,656
1,66,296
1,41,163
1,20,472
1,17,003
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,79,656
1,66,296
1,41,163
1,20,472
1,17,003
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3,265
2,274
3,037
2,203
3,854
Total Income
1,82,921
1,68,570
1,44,200
1,22,675
1,20,857
Total Expenditure
1,33,482
1,22,811
1,01,951
87,945
85,870
PBIDT
49,439
45,759
42,249
34,730
34,987
Interest
552
507
539
499
673
PBDT
48,887
45,252
41,710
34,231
34,314
Depreciation
3,739
3,736
3,387
2,998
2,578
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
11,456
10,678
10,064
8,756
7,702
Deferred Tax
95
-29
-231
-803
-320
Reported Profit After Tax
33,597
30,867
28,490
23,280
24,354
Minority Interest After NP
123
112
89
96
63
Net Profit after Minority Interest
33,474
30,755
28,401
23,184
24,291
Extra-ordinary Items
-712.9
0
0
-876.54
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
34,186.9
30,755
28,401
24,060.54
24,291
EPS (Unit Curr.)
91.55
84.05
76.77
61.79
64.74
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
4,500
9,100
2,100
2,300
5,500
Equity
362
366
370
375
375
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
27.51
27.51
29.92
28.82
29.9
PBDTM(%)
27.21
27.21
29.54
28.41
29.32
PATM(%)
18.7
18.56
20.18
19.32
20.81
Telenor Denmark, the second-largest mobile operator in Denmark, serves more than 1.6 million subscribers and has been working with TCS for the last six years to modernize its IT infrastructure.Read More
The company acquired TCS shares worth ₹8.52 crore, which brought the new stake at 0.0006%.Read More
The three-year contract will involve TCS maintaining both the hardware and software of the system while implementing updates to enhance operations.Read More
The collaboration will foster prototype development, academic research, seminars, hackathons, and tech talks, using TCS's Pace innovation framework.Read More
The contract involves implementing and supporting Ireland's new auto-enrollment retirement savings scheme, 'My Future Fund.'Read More
This partnership aligns with TCS’ broader strategy to build end-to-end AI capabilities, powered by NVIDIA, for comprehensive AI transformation.Read More
This dividend aligns with TCS’s policy of sharing its profits with its shareholders, further strengthening investor confidence in the company's growth trajectory.Read More
TCS shares will trade ex-dividend on or before the record date, meaning shareholders who buy the stock after this date won’t receive the upcoming dividend.Read More
TCS will upgrade McDonald's current systems to the cloud using SAP S/4HANA on RISE, improving operational performance and decision-making.Read More
The two key solutions launched are TCS Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and TCS Secure Cloud Foundation, both powered by Google Cloud's security technologies.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.