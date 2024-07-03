iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Nine Monthly Results

4,108.4
(1.99%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:22 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

1,79,656

1,66,296

1,41,163

1,20,472

1,17,003

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,79,656

1,66,296

1,41,163

1,20,472

1,17,003

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3,265

2,274

3,037

2,203

3,854

Total Income

1,82,921

1,68,570

1,44,200

1,22,675

1,20,857

Total Expenditure

1,33,482

1,22,811

1,01,951

87,945

85,870

PBIDT

49,439

45,759

42,249

34,730

34,987

Interest

552

507

539

499

673

PBDT

48,887

45,252

41,710

34,231

34,314

Depreciation

3,739

3,736

3,387

2,998

2,578

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

11,456

10,678

10,064

8,756

7,702

Deferred Tax

95

-29

-231

-803

-320

Reported Profit After Tax

33,597

30,867

28,490

23,280

24,354

Minority Interest After NP

123

112

89

96

63

Net Profit after Minority Interest

33,474

30,755

28,401

23,184

24,291

Extra-ordinary Items

-712.9

0

0

-876.54

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

34,186.9

30,755

28,401

24,060.54

24,291

EPS (Unit Curr.)

91.55

84.05

76.77

61.79

64.74

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

4,500

9,100

2,100

2,300

5,500

Equity

362

366

370

375

375

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

27.51

27.51

29.92

28.82

29.9

PBDTM(%)

27.21

27.21

29.54

28.41

29.32

PATM(%)

18.7

18.56

20.18

19.32

20.81

TCS: Related NEWS

TCS Secures 5-Year Deal with Telenor Denmark to Enhance IT Infrastructure and Automation

TCS Secures 5-Year Deal with Telenor Denmark to Enhance IT Infrastructure and Automation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Dec 2024|12:35 PM

Telenor Denmark, the second-largest mobile operator in Denmark, serves more than 1.6 million subscribers and has been working with TCS for the last six years to modernize its IT infrastructure.

Read More
Bajaj Holdings Boosts Stakes in TCS, Mphasis, and Bharti Airtel

Bajaj Holdings Boosts Stakes in TCS, Mphasis, and Bharti Airtel

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Nov 2024|11:14 PM

The company acquired TCS shares worth ₹8.52 crore, which brought the new stake at 0.0006%.

Read More
TCS Extends SPARSH Collaboration, Revolutionizing Defence Pension System

TCS Extends SPARSH Collaboration, Revolutionizing Defence Pension System

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Nov 2024|08:12 PM

The three-year contract will involve TCS maintaining both the hardware and software of the system while implementing updates to enhance operations.

Read More
TCS and Insper Forge 10-Year Partnership to Boost Brazil’s Tech and Research

TCS and Insper Forge 10-Year Partnership to Boost Brazil’s Tech and Research

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Nov 2024|09:42 PM

The collaboration will foster prototype development, academic research, seminars, hackathons, and tech talks, using TCS's Pace innovation framework.

Read More
TCS Secures 15-Year Contract for Ireland's My Future Fund

TCS Secures 15-Year Contract for Ireland's My Future Fund

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Oct 2024|11:54 AM

The contract involves implementing and supporting Ireland's new auto-enrollment retirement savings scheme, 'My Future Fund.'

Read More
TCS and NVIDIA Unite to Drive Industry-Wide AI Transformation

TCS and NVIDIA Unite to Drive Industry-Wide AI Transformation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Oct 2024|05:07 PM

This partnership aligns with TCS’ broader strategy to build end-to-end AI capabilities, powered by NVIDIA, for comprehensive AI transformation.

Read More
TCS Sets October 18 as Record Date for ₹10 Dividend

TCS Sets October 18 as Record Date for ₹10 Dividend

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Oct 2024|10:10 AM

This dividend aligns with TCS’s policy of sharing its profits with its shareholders, further strengthening investor confidence in the company's growth trajectory.

Read More
TCS Declares ₹10 Dividend for FY25 Amid Lower Q2 Profit

TCS Declares ₹10 Dividend for FY25 Amid Lower Q2 Profit

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Oct 2024|05:27 PM

TCS shares will trade ex-dividend on or before the record date, meaning shareholders who buy the stock after this date won’t receive the upcoming dividend.

Read More
TCS Partners with McDonald's Philippines to Modernize IT Across 760 Outlets

TCS Partners with McDonald's Philippines to Modernize IT Across 760 Outlets

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Sep 2024|04:05 PM

TCS will upgrade McDonald's current systems to the cloud using SAP S/4HANA on RISE, improving operational performance and decision-making.

Read More
TCS Expands Google Cloud Partnership with AI-Powered Cybersecurity Solutions

TCS Expands Google Cloud Partnership with AI-Powered Cybersecurity Solutions

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Sep 2024|03:53 PM

The two key solutions launched are TCS Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and TCS Secure Cloud Foundation, both powered by Google Cloud's security technologies.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.