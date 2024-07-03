Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
64,259
62,613
61,237
60,583
59,692
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
64,259
62,613
61,237
60,583
59,692
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
729
962
1,157
862
1,006
Total Income
64,988
63,575
62,394
61,445
60,698
Total Expenditure
47,528
45,951
44,073
45,153
43,946
PBIDT
17,460
17,624
18,321
16,292
16,752
Interest
162
173
226
230
159
PBDT
17,298
17,451
18,095
16,062
16,593
Depreciation
1,266
1,220
1,246
1,233
1,263
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
4,078
4,290
4,408
3,633
3,955
Deferred Tax
-1
-164
-61
99
-5
Reported Profit After Tax
11,955
12,105
12,502
11,097
11,380
Minority Interest After NP
46
65
68
39
38
Net Profit after Minority Interest
11,909
12,040
12,434
11,058
11,342
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
-716.9
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
11,909
12,040
12,434
11,774.9
11,342
EPS (Unit Curr.)
32.92
33.28
34.37
30.29
31
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
1,000
1,000
0
2,700
900
Equity
362
362
362
362
366
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
27.17
28.14
29.91
26.89
28.06
PBDTM(%)
26.91
27.87
29.54
26.51
27.79
PATM(%)
18.6
19.33
20.41
18.31
19.06
Telenor Denmark, the second-largest mobile operator in Denmark, serves more than 1.6 million subscribers and has been working with TCS for the last six years to modernize its IT infrastructure.Read More
The company acquired TCS shares worth ₹8.52 crore, which brought the new stake at 0.0006%.Read More
The three-year contract will involve TCS maintaining both the hardware and software of the system while implementing updates to enhance operations.Read More
The collaboration will foster prototype development, academic research, seminars, hackathons, and tech talks, using TCS's Pace innovation framework.Read More
The contract involves implementing and supporting Ireland's new auto-enrollment retirement savings scheme, 'My Future Fund.'Read More
This partnership aligns with TCS’ broader strategy to build end-to-end AI capabilities, powered by NVIDIA, for comprehensive AI transformation.Read More
This dividend aligns with TCS’s policy of sharing its profits with its shareholders, further strengthening investor confidence in the company's growth trajectory.Read More
TCS shares will trade ex-dividend on or before the record date, meaning shareholders who buy the stock after this date won’t receive the upcoming dividend.Read More
TCS will upgrade McDonald's current systems to the cloud using SAP S/4HANA on RISE, improving operational performance and decision-making.Read More
The two key solutions launched are TCS Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and TCS Secure Cloud Foundation, both powered by Google Cloud's security technologies.Read More
