Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,40,893
2,25,458
1,91,754
1,64,177
1,56,949
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,40,893
2,25,458
1,91,754
1,64,177
1,56,949
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4,422
3,449
4,018
3,134
4,592
Total Income
2,45,315
2,28,907
1,95,772
1,67,311
1,61,541
Total Expenditure
1,77,555
1,66,199
1,38,697
1,18,849
1,14,840
PBIDT
67,760
62,708
57,075
48,462
46,701
Interest
778
779
784
637
924
PBDT
66,982
61,929
56,291
47,825
45,777
Depreciation
4,985
5,022
4,604
4,065
3,529
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
15,864
14,757
13,654
11,635
10,378
Deferred Tax
34
-153
-416
-437
-577
Reported Profit After Tax
46,099
42,303
38,449
32,562
32,447
Minority Interest After NP
191
156
122
132
107
Net Profit after Minority Interest
45,908
42,147
38,327
32,430
32,340
Extra-ordinary Items
-712.34
0
0
-894.16
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
46,620.34
42,147
38,327
33,324.16
32,340
EPS (Unit Curr.)
125.88
115.19
103.62
86.71
86.19
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
7,300
11,500
4,300
3,800
7,300
Equity
362
366
366
370
375
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
28.12
27.81
29.76
29.51
29.75
PBDTM(%)
27.8
27.46
29.35
29.13
29.16
PATM(%)
19.13
18.76
20.05
19.83
20.67
Telenor Denmark, the second-largest mobile operator in Denmark, serves more than 1.6 million subscribers and has been working with TCS for the last six years to modernize its IT infrastructure.Read More
The company acquired TCS shares worth ₹8.52 crore, which brought the new stake at 0.0006%.Read More
The three-year contract will involve TCS maintaining both the hardware and software of the system while implementing updates to enhance operations.Read More
The collaboration will foster prototype development, academic research, seminars, hackathons, and tech talks, using TCS's Pace innovation framework.Read More
The contract involves implementing and supporting Ireland's new auto-enrollment retirement savings scheme, 'My Future Fund.'Read More
This partnership aligns with TCS’ broader strategy to build end-to-end AI capabilities, powered by NVIDIA, for comprehensive AI transformation.Read More
This dividend aligns with TCS’s policy of sharing its profits with its shareholders, further strengthening investor confidence in the company's growth trajectory.Read More
TCS shares will trade ex-dividend on or before the record date, meaning shareholders who buy the stock after this date won’t receive the upcoming dividend.Read More
TCS will upgrade McDonald's current systems to the cloud using SAP S/4HANA on RISE, improving operational performance and decision-making.Read More
The two key solutions launched are TCS Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and TCS Secure Cloud Foundation, both powered by Google Cloud's security technologies.Read More
