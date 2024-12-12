Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
49,723
42,120
41,991
31,931
Depreciation
-3,522
-3,053
-2,701
-1,647
Tax paid
-11,536
-9,942
-8,731
-6,690
Working capital
859
-2,336
10,205
2,059
Other operating items
Operating
35,524
26,789
40,764
25,653
Capital expenditure
1,279
2,666
9,462
1,647
Free cash flow
36,803
29,455
50,226
27,300
Equity raised
1,13,040
1,17,452
1,16,592
1,37,824.43
Investing
938
2,854
-9,384
-5,671
Financing
11,767
11,174
5,399
375
Dividends paid
0
0
0
9,571.43
Net in cash
1,62,548
1,60,935
1,62,833
1,69,399.86
Telenor Denmark, the second-largest mobile operator in Denmark, serves more than 1.6 million subscribers and has been working with TCS for the last six years to modernize its IT infrastructure.Read More
The company acquired TCS shares worth ₹8.52 crore, which brought the new stake at 0.0006%.Read More
The three-year contract will involve TCS maintaining both the hardware and software of the system while implementing updates to enhance operations.Read More
The collaboration will foster prototype development, academic research, seminars, hackathons, and tech talks, using TCS's Pace innovation framework.Read More
The contract involves implementing and supporting Ireland's new auto-enrollment retirement savings scheme, 'My Future Fund.'Read More
This partnership aligns with TCS’ broader strategy to build end-to-end AI capabilities, powered by NVIDIA, for comprehensive AI transformation.Read More
This dividend aligns with TCS’s policy of sharing its profits with its shareholders, further strengthening investor confidence in the company's growth trajectory.Read More
TCS shares will trade ex-dividend on or before the record date, meaning shareholders who buy the stock after this date won’t receive the upcoming dividend.Read More
TCS will upgrade McDonald's current systems to the cloud using SAP S/4HANA on RISE, improving operational performance and decision-making.Read More
The two key solutions launched are TCS Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and TCS Secure Cloud Foundation, both powered by Google Cloud's security technologies.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.