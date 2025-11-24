iifl-logo

Tata Consultancy gets unfavourable ruling from US appeals court

24 Nov 2025 , 01:55 PM

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) informed that it got an unfavourable ruling from the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. This is related to an ongoing legal dispute with Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC), which is now a part of DXC Technology.

TCS announced in its disclosure on November 21, 2025 that the Appeals Court has upheld the US District Court’s decision on damages. However, vacated the previously granted injunction, directing the Northern District of Texas, Dallas Division, to reassess it as per the appellate directions.

At around 12.43 PM, Tata Consultancy was trading 0.17% higher at ₹3,155.90 per piece, against the previous close of ₹3,150.60 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹3,178.90, and ₹3,141, respectively.

This update comes after the company in June announced that the District Court ruled against it, holding the company liable for $194.20 Million. This comprises $56,151,583 in compensatory damages, $112,303,166 in exemplary damages, and $25,773,576.60 in prejudgment interest through June 13, 2024.

TCS further informed that it is currently evaluating all available legal options. The company also stated that it will take necessary provisions in its statement of accounts as per the applicable standards. The case is related to the year 2019, where CSC filed a lawsuit against TCS.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Tata Consultancy gets unfavourable ruling from US appeals court

