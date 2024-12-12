iifl-logo-icon 1
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4,099.5
(0.11%)
Jan 7, 2025|09:34:54 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,60,341

1,35,963

1,31,306

97,356

yoy growth (%)

17.92

3.54

34.87

5.03

Raw materials

-26

-15

-18

-2,006

As % of sales

0.01

0.01

0.01

2.06

Employee costs

-81,097

-69,046

-64,906

-51,499

As % of sales

50.57

50.78

49.43

52.89

Other costs

-32,973

-26,592

-29,029

-16,046

As % of sales (Other Cost)

20.56

19.55

22.1

16.48

Operating profit

46,245

40,310

37,353

27,805

OPM

28.84

29.64

28.44

28.56

Depreciation

-3,522

-3,053

-2,701

-1,647

Interest expense

-486

-537

-743

-30

Other income

7,486

5,400

8,082

5,803

Profit before tax

49,723

42,120

41,991

31,931

Taxes

-11,536

-9,942

-8,731

-6,690

Tax rate

-23.2

-23.6

-20.79

-20.95

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

38,187

32,178

33,260

25,241

Exceptional items

0

-1,218

0

0

Net profit

38,187

30,960

33,260

25,241

yoy growth (%)

23.34

-6.91

31.76

6.71

NPM

23.81

22.77

25.33

25.92

TCS : related Articles

TCS Secures 5-Year Deal with Telenor Denmark to Enhance IT Infrastructure and Automation

TCS Secures 5-Year Deal with Telenor Denmark to Enhance IT Infrastructure and Automation

12 Dec 2024|12:35 PM

Telenor Denmark, the second-largest mobile operator in Denmark, serves more than 1.6 million subscribers and has been working with TCS for the last six years to modernize its IT infrastructure.

Read More
Bajaj Holdings Boosts Stakes in TCS, Mphasis, and Bharti Airtel

Bajaj Holdings Boosts Stakes in TCS, Mphasis, and Bharti Airtel

30 Nov 2024|11:14 PM

The company acquired TCS shares worth ₹8.52 crore, which brought the new stake at 0.0006%.

Read More
TCS Extends SPARSH Collaboration, Revolutionizing Defence Pension System

TCS Extends SPARSH Collaboration, Revolutionizing Defence Pension System

26 Nov 2024|08:12 PM

The three-year contract will involve TCS maintaining both the hardware and software of the system while implementing updates to enhance operations.

Read More
TCS and Insper Forge 10-Year Partnership to Boost Brazil's Tech and Research

TCS and Insper Forge 10-Year Partnership to Boost Brazil’s Tech and Research

4 Nov 2024|09:42 PM

The collaboration will foster prototype development, academic research, seminars, hackathons, and tech talks, using TCS's Pace innovation framework.

Read More
TCS Secures 15-Year Contract for Ireland's My Future Fund

TCS Secures 15-Year Contract for Ireland's My Future Fund

30 Oct 2024|11:54 AM

The contract involves implementing and supporting Ireland's new auto-enrollment retirement savings scheme, 'My Future Fund.'

Read More
TCS and NVIDIA Unite to Drive Industry-Wide AI Transformation

TCS and NVIDIA Unite to Drive Industry-Wide AI Transformation

28 Oct 2024|05:07 PM

This partnership aligns with TCS’ broader strategy to build end-to-end AI capabilities, powered by NVIDIA, for comprehensive AI transformation.

Read More
TCS Sets October 18 as Record Date for ₹10 Dividend

TCS Sets October 18 as Record Date for ₹10 Dividend

18 Oct 2024|10:10 AM

This dividend aligns with TCS’s policy of sharing its profits with its shareholders, further strengthening investor confidence in the company's growth trajectory.

Read More
TCS Declares ₹10 Dividend for FY25 Amid Lower Q2 Profit

TCS Declares ₹10 Dividend for FY25 Amid Lower Q2 Profit

10 Oct 2024|05:27 PM

TCS shares will trade ex-dividend on or before the record date, meaning shareholders who buy the stock after this date won’t receive the upcoming dividend.

Read More
TCS Partners with McDonald's Philippines to Modernize IT Across 760 Outlets

TCS Partners with McDonald's Philippines to Modernize IT Across 760 Outlets

18 Sep 2024|04:05 PM

TCS will upgrade McDonald's current systems to the cloud using SAP S/4HANA on RISE, improving operational performance and decision-making.

Read More
TCS Expands Google Cloud Partnership with AI-Powered Cybersecurity Solutions

TCS Expands Google Cloud Partnership with AI-Powered Cybersecurity Solutions

3 Sep 2024|03:53 PM

The two key solutions launched are TCS Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and TCS Secure Cloud Foundation, both powered by Google Cloud's security technologies.

Read More

