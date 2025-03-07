Vantage Towers Teams Up with TCS for Smarter Telecom Site Management

TCS partners with telco major Vantage Towers to deliver digital service platform that reduces operational costs, improve property owner experience. The initiative promises to accelerate and simplify service processes, enhance landlord retention, and deepen partnerships with telecom sites in the European region.

TCS will implement TCS Crystallus for telecom, an industry-specific digital solution aimed at transforming telecom infrastructure management. The platform will offer the property owners an access to 24/7 individualized customer service via their popular communication channels throughout 8 European markets.

Vantage Towers agents and stakeholders can access critical information through one system, enhancing operational efficiencies. Digitalisation can only be successful across Europe through strong partnerships with landlords, said Tobias Steinig, Chief Digital Officer at Vantage Towers.

The initiative strengthens Vantage Towers’ dedication to high-quality service, transparency, and operational excellence in telecommunications infrastructure. Furthering the technology-driven growth and sustainability focus, this partnership adds to TCS’s deep-rooted collaboration with Vantage Towers over a long period of time.

Vantage Towers needs property partners to help it expand its already extensive telecom network, and this platform could help turn property owners into long-term advocates of telecom expansion. This one align perfectly with Vantage Towers’ mission to enable sustainable growth and improve digital connectivity across Europe.