TCS Q1 Update: PAT up 6% YoY at ₹12,760 Crore

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced that it logged a 6% growth in its Q1FY26 consolidated net profit at ₹12,760 Crore. In the previous corresponding quarter, the business logged a consolidated PAT of ₹12,040 Crore.

The PAT came in above street estimates of ₹12,205 Crore.

The business logged revenue from operations of ₹63,437 Crore. This was 1.3% higher than ₹62,613 Crore posted in the year-ago period.

Additionally, TCS announced an interim dividend of ₹11 per share for the financial year 2025-26. The company plans to pay the dividend on August 4, 2025. The company has fixed the record date as July 16, 2025. TCS posted a decline of 3.1% on a year-on-year basis in Constant Currency Terms.

The company informed in its filing with the bourses that the quarter also witnessed a robust order book and operational resilience. The aggregate contract value for the quarter stood at $9.4 Billion.

The company’s CEO K Krithivasan stated that the continued global macro-economic and geo-political headwinds caused a decline in demand. However, on a positive note, all the new services registered good growth.

During the quarter, the company witnessed robust deal closures and assured that it remains connected to its customers to help them understand the challenges that may impact their business.

