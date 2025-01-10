Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III Part A Para A and Regulation 47 of SEBI Listing Regulations, we enclose the copies of Newspaper Advertisement published in Economic Times (English), Free Press Journal (English) and Navshakti (Marathi), in compliance with Ministry of Corporate Affairs General Circular Nos. 14/2020 dated April 8, 2020, 17/2020 dated April 13, 2020, 20/2020 dated May 5, 2020, 10/2022 dated December 28, 2022 and subsequent circulars issued in this regard, the latest being, General Circular No. 09/2023 dated September 25, 2023 intimating that 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, May 31, 2024 at 3.00 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III Part A Para A and Regulation 47 of SEBI Listing Regulations, we enclose copies of newspaper advertisement published in The Economic Times (English), Free Press Journal (English) and Navshakti (Marathi), regarding e-voting information for 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company, in compliance with Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, as amended from time to time, Regulation 44 of the SEBI Listing Regulations and the Secretarial Standards of General Meetings issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.05.2024) Tata Consultancy Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding the proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on May 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.06.2024) Tata Consultancy Services Limited has submitted to the Exchange a copy of its Scrutinizers Report along with voting results of the twenty nineth Annual General Meeting held on Friday, May 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/06/2024)