iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories inks pact with Alvotech; stock gains ~3%

5 Jun 2025 , 11:00 AM

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories’ shares zoomed as much as 3% after the company informed the bourses that it has entered into a collaboration with Iceland-based Alvotech for making cancer treatment drugs.

At around 10.43 AM, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories was trading 2.90% higher at ₹1,288.20 per piece, against the previous close of ₹1,251.90 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high of ₹1,303.40.

Both the companies will collaborate to co-develop a biosimilar candidate to Keytruda (pembrolizumab) for global markets, stated the company in its filing with the bourses. Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

As per the terms agreement, Alvotech and Dr Reddy’s will jointly develop and manufacture the biosimilar candidate and share costs and responsibilities. Each party shall have the right to commercialize the product globally.

The drug can be used for the treatment of numerous cancers.

Pembrolizumab is a monoclonal antibody and immune checkpoint inhibitor. The drug is used for the treatment of various cancers, including lung cancer, melanoma, and Hodgkin Iymphoma. The drug has recorded worldwide sales of $29.50 Billion in 2024.

This development comes just after the company received a setback when the Delhi High Court restricted companies from selling semaglutide, or Ozempic in the domestic market after a patent infringement.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Dr Reddy's Laboratories Updates
  • Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Share Price
  • Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Stock
  • Dr Reddys Laboratories
  • Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories News
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.