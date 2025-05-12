iifl-logo
Dr Reddy’s Q4 Profit Jumps 22% to ₹1,594 Crore

12 May 2025 , 01:00 PM

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, a prominent pharmaceutical firm based in Hyderabad, reported third-quarter figures for 2025 on Friday, 9th May. Its net earnings increased 22% over the last corresponding quarter. Dr. Reddy’s made a profit of ₹1,594 crore for this quarter, versus a profit of ₹1,307 crores for the last year. Revenue also increased, rising 8.6% year over year to ₹8,506 crore, indicating consistent business growth.

One of the positives was the robust jump in EBITDA, which rose by almost 59% to ₹2,975 crore, a sign of increased operating efficiency. The EBITDA margin, a measure of the degree to which costs are being managed by the company, rose to 29.1%, an astonishing 510 basis points improvement over last year’s comparable period.

Back to the shareholders, the Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories board has also recommended a final dividend of ₹8 per equity share for FY 2024–25. The dividend record date is July 10, 2025, so only shareholders of record on that date will be eligible.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (DRL) is a major India-based pharmaceutical company with a wide ranging product and service offering, from active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and custom pharmaceutical services (CPS) to generics, biosimilars and differentiated formulations.

Dr. Reddy produces and sells a broad variety of drugs in India and internationally. The firm manufactures more than 190 medications, 60 APIs for drug manufacture, diagnostic kits, critical care and biotechnology products.

