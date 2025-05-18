iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Dr. Reddy’s Receives Two USFDA Observations for New York API Manufacturing Plant

18 May 2025 , 07:17 PM

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL), one of leading pharmaceutical company in India, on Thursday said the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has issued a Form 483 with two observations, after the inspection of its Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) manufacturing facility of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Inc., located in Middleburgh, New York.

The Form 483 is a report which does not include observations of questionable or unknown significance at the time of the inspection. The company has not revealed details of the observations, however, it is anticipated that the company will address and correct them in the interests of FDA regulations.

This is a significant development since pharmaceutical companies have to comply with USFDA norms in order to manufacture and market their products in the U.S. Dr. Reddy’s operates in more than 30 countries worldwide and uses over 110 including world’s largest markets India and USA.

In the National Stock Exchange, shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has gained a total of 6.3% in the last year, and 4.2% in the last month.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company in India. It was established by Kallam Anji Reddy, a pioneer in the Indian pharmaceuticals industry in the year 1990. Dr. Reddy Laboratories is involved in the manufacture, development and sale of a large variety of drugs both within and outside of India.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • API Manufacturing Plant
  • Dr Reddys Laboratories
  • Dr. Reddy USFDA
  • Dr. Reddy's Laboratories USFDA
  • United States Food and Drug Administration
  • USFDA
  • USFDA Observations
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.