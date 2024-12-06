iifl-logo-icon 1
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd News Today

1,354.4
(-1.25%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:53 PM

Top Stocks for today - 6th December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 6th December 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, RITES, Canara Bank, etc.

6 Dec 2024|09:14 AM
Dr Reddy's launches first immuno-onco drug in India

Dr Reddy’s launches first immuno-onco drug in India

Dr Reddy's already signed a license and commercialisation deal for Toripalimab with Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co. Ltd in 2023.

28 Nov 2024|03:43 PM
Dr Reddy's Bollaram Facility Receives USFDA Form 483 with 7 Observations

Dr Reddy’s Bollaram Facility Receives USFDA Form 483 with 7 Observations

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories shares has gained a total of 5.62% in the last one year, and 2.45% since the beginning of the year.

21 Nov 2024|11:14 PM
Top Stocks for today - 21st November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 21st November 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: UPL, Tata Power, JSW Steel, Dr Reddy’s, etc.

21 Nov 2024|07:53 AM
Dr Reddy's posts 15% y-o-y decline in Q2 net profit at ₹1,255 Crore

Dr Reddy’s posts 15% y-o-y decline in Q2 net profit at ₹1,255 Crore

EBITDA for the quarter increased 5% year-on-year to ₹2,280 Crore between July and September 2024, while margins improved modestly to 28.4%.

6 Nov 2024|09:25 AM
Top stocks for today - 6th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 6th November 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy’s, Hindustan Zinc, Titan Company, etc.

6 Nov 2024|08:08 AM
Top 10 stocks for today – 11th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th October, 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Dr Reddy's, etc.

11 Oct 2024|08:56 AM
Dr Reddy's subsidiary gets positive outcome for CAR-T cell trial

Dr Reddy’s subsidiary gets positive outcome for CAR-T cell trial

The experiment also had a favourable safety profile, with no serious adverse effects such as Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS) or neurotoxicity reported.

9 Oct 2024|03:48 PM
Dr. Reddy's Secures Licensing Deal with Gilead for Lenacapavir in 120 Countries

Dr. Reddy’s Secures Licensing Deal with Gilead for Lenacapavir in 120 Countries

The agreement also includes a provision for Dr. Reddy’s to manufacture and commercialize Lenacapavir for HIV prevention (PrEP) in the same 120 countries, pending approval.

3 Oct 2024|11:12 AM
Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Welspun Enterprises, IDFC First Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, etc.

30 Sep 2024|09:10 AM

Loading...

