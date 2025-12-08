Dr Reddy’s unit inks exclusive licensing pact with Immutep

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Dr Reddy’s Laboratories SA has entered into a strategic collaboration and exclusive licensing pact with Immutep SAS to develop and commercialise Eftilagimod Alfa (efti) across multiple global markets.

At around 3.07 PM, Dr Reddy’s was trading 0.85% lower at ₹1,264.40 per piece, against the previous close of ₹1,275.20 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹1,279, and ₹1,263.70, respectively.

As part of the deal, Dr Reddy’s will get exclusive rights to efti in all countries outside North America, Europe, Japan and Greater China. On the other hand, Immutep will receive an upfront payment of $20 Million and is eligible for regulatory and commercial milestone payments of up to $349.5 Million, in addition to double-digit royalties on sales.

Efti is currently being tested in a Phase III trial for first-line treatment of advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. Further, it is also under investigation in symptoms of head and neck cancer, breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma.

Immutep will keep the global manufacturing rights for the therapy and will be responsible for supply of the product to Dr Reddy’s in licensed markets. The company has retained its rights in the US, Europe and Japan.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com