iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

Dr Reddy’s unit inks exclusive licensing pact with Immutep

8 Dec 2025 , 03:18 PM

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Dr Reddy’s Laboratories SA has entered into a strategic collaboration and exclusive licensing pact with Immutep SAS to develop and commercialise Eftilagimod Alfa (efti) across multiple global markets.

At around 3.07 PM, Dr Reddy’s was trading 0.85% lower at ₹1,264.40 per piece, against the previous close of ₹1,275.20 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹1,279, and ₹1,263.70, respectively.

As part of the deal, Dr Reddy’s will get exclusive rights to efti in all countries outside North America, Europe, Japan and Greater China. On the other hand, Immutep will receive an upfront payment of $20 Million and is eligible for regulatory and commercial milestone payments of up to $349.5 Million, in addition to double-digit royalties on sales.

Efti is currently being tested in a Phase III trial for first-line treatment of advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. Further, it is also under investigation in symptoms of head and neck cancer, breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma.

Immutep will keep the global manufacturing rights for the therapy and will be responsible for supply of the product to Dr Reddy’s in licensed markets. The company has retained its rights in the US, Europe and Japan.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Dr Reddy's Laboratories Share
  • Dr Reddy's Laboratories Updates
  • Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Agreement
  • Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Share Price
  • Dr Reddys Laboratories
  • Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories News
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Top Stocks for Today - 9th December 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 9th December 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Dec 2025|06:15 AM
Dr Reddy’s unit inks exclusive licensing pact with Immutep

Dr Reddy’s unit inks exclusive licensing pact with Immutep

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Dec 2025|03:18 PM
Dynamatic Technologies zooms ~9% on pact with Dassault Aviation

Dynamatic Technologies zooms ~9% on pact with Dassault Aviation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Dec 2025|02:05 PM
Transrail Lighting Wins ₹822 Crore New Orders; FY26 Inflows Cross ₹5,110 Crore

Transrail Lighting Wins ₹822 Crore New Orders; FY26 Inflows Cross ₹5,110 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Dec 2025|01:58 PM
IOL Chemicals Gets CEP Approval for Its Minoxidil API

IOL Chemicals Gets CEP Approval for Its Minoxidil API

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Dec 2025|01:07 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.