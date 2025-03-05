iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Sells 14 ANDAs to Senores Pharma

5 Mar 2025 , 11:05 AM

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has agreed to sell a portfolio of 14 Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDAs) to Ahmedabad-based Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd. The terms of the transaction have not been made public. The portfolio that Senores obtains has 13 ANDAs already approved for use by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and one pending approval.

These ANDAs have an estimated total addressable market in the US of $421mn to $1.13bn. Senores Pharmaceuticals intends to fund the acquisition through proceeds from its IPO, which raised ₹5.82 billion in December.

The portfolio of products acquired includes controlled substances and general category drugs marketed to a variety of market segments, including government institutions, retail pharmacies, and specialty clinics. Senores Pharmaceuticals lies sees a huge growth potential for these drugs in both the regulated and semi regulated markets worldwide.

Related Tags

  • Abbreviated New Drug Applications
  • ANDA
  • Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
  • Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Rail Vikas Nigam Secures Major ₹730 Crore Order from HPSEBL

Rail Vikas Nigam Secures Major ₹730 Crore Order from HPSEBL

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Mar 2025|11:39 AM
JSW Energy Secures CCI Nod for ₹16,000 Crore KSK Mahanadi Acquisition

JSW Energy Secures CCI Nod for ₹16,000 Crore KSK Mahanadi Acquisition

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Mar 2025|11:18 AM
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Sells 14 ANDAs to Senores Pharma

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Sells 14 ANDAs to Senores Pharma

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Mar 2025|11:05 AM
Welspun Secures ₹231.77 Crore Order from BHEL for Power Projects

Welspun Secures ₹231.77 Crore Order from BHEL for Power Projects

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Mar 2025|10:25 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 5th March 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 5th March 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Mar 2025|09:38 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.