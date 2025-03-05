Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Sells 14 ANDAs to Senores Pharma

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has agreed to sell a portfolio of 14 Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDAs) to Ahmedabad-based Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd. The terms of the transaction have not been made public. The portfolio that Senores obtains has 13 ANDAs already approved for use by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and one pending approval.

These ANDAs have an estimated total addressable market in the US of $421mn to $1.13bn. Senores Pharmaceuticals intends to fund the acquisition through proceeds from its IPO, which raised ₹5.82 billion in December.

The portfolio of products acquired includes controlled substances and general category drugs marketed to a variety of market segments, including government institutions, retail pharmacies, and specialty clinics. Senores Pharmaceuticals lies sees a huge growth potential for these drugs in both the regulated and semi regulated markets worldwide.