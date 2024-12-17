iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd Share Price

573.15
(0.04%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:36:01 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open572
  • Day's High597.15
  • 52 Wk High609.65
  • Prev. Close572.9
  • Day's Low570.9
  • 52 Wk Low 538.85
  • Turnover (lac)11,698.02
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0.18
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,639.56
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

572

Prev. Close

572.9

Turnover(Lac.)

11,698.02

Day's High

597.15

Day's Low

570.9

52 Week's High

609.65

52 Week's Low

538.85

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,639.56

P/E

0

EPS

0.18

Divi. Yield

0

Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Senores Stock Dips from High, Remains Above IPO Price

Senores Stock Dips from High, Remains Above IPO Price

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Dec 2024|04:08 PM

Senores Pharmaceuticals shares closed 6% below their listing price, although they are still up 43% from the IPO price.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:00 AM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jul-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 6.31%

Foreign: 6.31%

Indian: 39.44%

Non-Promoter- 24.12%

Institutions: 24.12%

Non-Institutions: 30.11%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

30.51

9.82

8.74

3.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

137.61

29.11

24.95

5.67

Net Worth

168.12

38.93

33.69

9.47

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

214.52

35.34

14.17

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

214.52

35.34

14.17

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

2.82

3.68

0.46

View Annually Results

Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

SWAPNIL JATINBHAI SHAH

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Sanjay Majmudar

Non Executive Director

Hemanshu Nitinchandra Pandya

Independent Director

Jitendra Babulal Sanghvi

Whole Time Director & COO

Chetan Bipinchandra Shah

Whole Time Director & CFO

Deval Rajnikant Shah

Non Executive Director

Ashokkumar Vijaysinh Barot

Non Executive Director

ARPIT DEEPAKKUMAR SHAH

Independent Director

Naresh Bansilal Shah

Independent Director

Manjula Devi Shroff

Independent Director

Kalpit Rajesh Gandhi

Independent Director

Udayan Choksi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nidhi Dilipbhai Kapadia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Summary

Senores Pharmaceuticals Limited was originally incorporated as Senores Pharmaceuticals Private Limited through a Certificate of Incorporation dated December 26, 2017, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed to Senores Pharmaceuticals Limited upon conversion to a Public Limited Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 4, 2023, was issued by the RoC to the Company. Senores Pharma is a global research driven pharmaceutical company engaged in developing and manufacturing a wide range of pharmaceutical products predominantly for Regulated Markets across various therapeutic areas and dosage forms. The Regulated Markets business is focused on Regulated Markets of US and Canada. The Company has adopted a strategy of identifying, developing and commercializing specialty and complex niche products in the mid-market range and received approvals for 19 ANDAs. Further, it develop and manufacture pharmaceutical products across various therapeutic areas for Emerging Markets, having a presence across 43 countries. The Company operate a Critical Care Injectables Business, supplying critical care injectables to hospitals across India through distributors, and manufacture APIs for the domestic market and SAARC countries.In 2021, the Company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Senores Pharmaceuticals Inc in the US. It then entered the new segment of API by acquiring Ratnagene Lifescience Priva
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd share price today?

The Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹573.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹2639.56 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd is 0 and 3.60 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹538.85 and ₹609.65 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 45.76 %
Institutions - 24.12 %
Public - 30.11 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.