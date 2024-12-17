Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹572
Prev. Close₹572.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹11,698.02
Day's High₹597.15
Day's Low₹570.9
52 Week's High₹609.65
52 Week's Low₹538.85
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,639.56
P/E0
EPS0.18
Divi. Yield0
Senores Pharmaceuticals shares closed 6% below their listing price, although they are still up 43% from the IPO price.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
30.51
9.82
8.74
3.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
137.61
29.11
24.95
5.67
Net Worth
168.12
38.93
33.69
9.47
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
214.52
35.34
14.17
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
214.52
35.34
14.17
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
2.82
3.68
0.46
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
SWAPNIL JATINBHAI SHAH
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Sanjay Majmudar
Non Executive Director
Hemanshu Nitinchandra Pandya
Independent Director
Jitendra Babulal Sanghvi
Whole Time Director & COO
Chetan Bipinchandra Shah
Whole Time Director & CFO
Deval Rajnikant Shah
Non Executive Director
Ashokkumar Vijaysinh Barot
Non Executive Director
ARPIT DEEPAKKUMAR SHAH
Independent Director
Naresh Bansilal Shah
Independent Director
Manjula Devi Shroff
Independent Director
Kalpit Rajesh Gandhi
Independent Director
Udayan Choksi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nidhi Dilipbhai Kapadia
Reports by Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Summary
Senores Pharmaceuticals Limited was originally incorporated as Senores Pharmaceuticals Private Limited through a Certificate of Incorporation dated December 26, 2017, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed to Senores Pharmaceuticals Limited upon conversion to a Public Limited Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 4, 2023, was issued by the RoC to the Company. Senores Pharma is a global research driven pharmaceutical company engaged in developing and manufacturing a wide range of pharmaceutical products predominantly for Regulated Markets across various therapeutic areas and dosage forms. The Regulated Markets business is focused on Regulated Markets of US and Canada. The Company has adopted a strategy of identifying, developing and commercializing specialty and complex niche products in the mid-market range and received approvals for 19 ANDAs. Further, it develop and manufacture pharmaceutical products across various therapeutic areas for Emerging Markets, having a presence across 43 countries. The Company operate a Critical Care Injectables Business, supplying critical care injectables to hospitals across India through distributors, and manufacture APIs for the domestic market and SAARC countries.In 2021, the Company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Senores Pharmaceuticals Inc in the US. It then entered the new segment of API by acquiring Ratnagene Lifescience Priva
The Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹573.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹2639.56 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd is 0 and 3.60 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹538.85 and ₹609.65 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
