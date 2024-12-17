Summary

Senores Pharmaceuticals Limited was originally incorporated as Senores Pharmaceuticals Private Limited through a Certificate of Incorporation dated December 26, 2017, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed to Senores Pharmaceuticals Limited upon conversion to a Public Limited Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 4, 2023, was issued by the RoC to the Company. Senores Pharma is a global research driven pharmaceutical company engaged in developing and manufacturing a wide range of pharmaceutical products predominantly for Regulated Markets across various therapeutic areas and dosage forms. The Regulated Markets business is focused on Regulated Markets of US and Canada. The Company has adopted a strategy of identifying, developing and commercializing specialty and complex niche products in the mid-market range and received approvals for 19 ANDAs. Further, it develop and manufacture pharmaceutical products across various therapeutic areas for Emerging Markets, having a presence across 43 countries. The Company operate a Critical Care Injectables Business, supplying critical care injectables to hospitals across India through distributors, and manufacture APIs for the domestic market and SAARC countries.In 2021, the Company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Senores Pharmaceuticals Inc in the US. It then entered the new segment of API by acquiring Ratnagene Lifescience Priva

Read More