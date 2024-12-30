iifl-logo-icon 1
Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd Shareholding Pattern

502.85
(-5.34%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:57 PM

Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Dec-2024Sep-2024Jul-2024

Promoter

-

-

-

Foreign

6.31%

6.31%

7.75%

Indian

39.44%

39.44%

58.9%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

Institutions

24.12%

24.12%

33.33%

Non-Institutions

30.11%

30.11%

0%

Total Non-Promoter

54.23%

54.23%

33.33%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

Dec-2024Sep-2024Jul-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 6.31%

Foreign: 6.31%

Indian: 39.44%

Non-Promoter- 24.12%

Institutions: 24.12%

Non-Institutions: 30.11%

Custodian: 0.00%

Senores Stock Dips from High, Remains Above IPO Price

Senores Stock Dips from High, Remains Above IPO Price

30 Dec 2024|04:08 PM

Senores Pharmaceuticals shares closed 6% below their listing price, although they are still up 43% from the IPO price.

Read More

