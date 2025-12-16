iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

Senores Pharmaceuticals to Acquire Apnar Pharma at Enterprise Value of ₹91 Crore

16 Dec 2025 , 11:27 AM

Gujarat based Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Monday, December 15, announced that it has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire a 100% equity stake in Apnar Pharma Private Ltd. The acquisition will be carried out in two tranches and has received approval from the management committee of the company’s board. Upon completion of the transaction, Apnar Pharma Private Ltd will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Senores Pharmaceuticals.

The transaction has been valued at an enterprise value of approximately ₹91 crore. Of this amount, around ₹76 crore represents outstanding debt and expected liabilities related to Apnar Pharma’s manufacturing facility that will be taken over by Senores Pharmaceuticals. The remaining consideration of about ₹15 crore will be paid in cash. The cash component will be settled in two stages, with 75% payable in the first tranche and the balance 25% payable in the second tranche.

The acquisition is expected to be completed in two phases. The first tranche is targeted for completion within the current financial year by March 2026. The second tranche is expected to be completed by the second quarter of FY27.

Apnar Pharma Private Ltd is engaged in the manufacturing of generic pharmaceutical formulations. The company operates a manufacturing facility near Vadodara in Gujarat, which has received regulatory approvals from the US Food and Drug Administration, the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, and Health Canada. Apnar Pharma was incorporated in Gujarat on December 12, 2014.

In terms of financial performance, Apnar Pharma reported a turnover of ₹15.75 crore in March 2023, which increased to ₹27.56 crore in March 2024. For the financial year ended March 2025, the company recorded a turnover of ₹14.21 crore. Apnar Pharma currently operates primarily in the Indian market.

Senores Pharmaceuticals clarified that the proposed acquisition does not fall under related party transactions. The company further stated that none of its promoters or promoter group entities have any interest in Apnar Pharma.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Business news
  • Buzzing Stocks
  • Company news
  • indian maket today
  • Indian Market News
  • Pharma news
  • Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

BEML Bags ₹110 Crore Defence Order From Ministry of Defence

BEML Bags ₹110 Crore Defence Order From Ministry of Defence

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Dec 2025|04:04 PM
RailTel secures order worth ₹148 Crore from Census Office

RailTel secures order worth ₹148 Crore from Census Office

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Dec 2025|03:09 PM
Persistent Systems Partners with DigitalOcean to Expand AI Adoption for Enterprises

Persistent Systems Partners with DigitalOcean to Expand AI Adoption for Enterprises

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Dec 2025|03:07 PM
Intellect Design Arena’s proposed UK JV in GIFT City called off

Intellect Design Arena’s proposed UK JV in GIFT City called off

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Dec 2025|01:11 PM
Inox Wind bags 100 MW repeat order from Jakson Green

Inox Wind bags 100 MW repeat order from Jakson Green

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Dec 2025|12:54 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.