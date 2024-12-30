iifl-logo-icon 1
Senores Stock Dips from High, Remains Above IPO Price

30 Dec 2024 , 04:08 PM

Senores Pharmaceuticals’ shares debuted on the stock exchange today, following a strong demand for the company’s IPO.

December 30, is Senores Pharmaceuticals’ initial public offering (IPO) Listing day. The company’s equity shares are listed on the BSE and NSE stock markets. From December 20 to 24, Senores Pharmaceuticals’ first public offering (IPO) was available for subscription; an incredible 93.69 times of subscriptions were made.

Additionally, analysts anticipate that Senores Pharmaceuticals’ stock will list at a significant premium to the issue price.

Senores Pharmaceuticals shares closed 6% below their listing price, although they are still up 43% from the IPO price. The stock ended the day at ₹562 on the NSE and ₹557.80 on the BSE.

