Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
30.51
9.82
8.74
3.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
137.61
29.11
24.95
5.67
Net Worth
168.12
38.93
33.69
9.47
Minority Interest
Debt
94.12
60.66
14.75
3.71
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
262.24
99.59
48.44
13.18
Fixed Assets
42.56
19.1
4.76
4.41
Intangible Assets
Investments
81.58
8.23
11.69
1.45
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.21
0.18
0.45
0.77
Networking Capital
127.45
71.98
30.13
4.91
Inventories
4.52
3.12
2.98
0.34
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
22.01
15.73
8.37
0.23
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
124.54
65.27
25.5
6.12
Sundry Creditors
-11.63
-4.39
-6.05
-0.13
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-11.99
-7.75
-0.67
-1.65
Cash
10.44
0.09
1.41
1.64
Total Assets
262.24
99.58
48.44
13.18
Senores Pharmaceuticals shares closed 6% below their listing price, although they are still up 43% from the IPO price.Read More
