Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd Balance Sheet

502.85
(-5.34%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:57 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

30.51

9.82

8.74

3.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

137.61

29.11

24.95

5.67

Net Worth

168.12

38.93

33.69

9.47

Minority Interest

Debt

94.12

60.66

14.75

3.71

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

262.24

99.59

48.44

13.18

Fixed Assets

42.56

19.1

4.76

4.41

Intangible Assets

Investments

81.58

8.23

11.69

1.45

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.21

0.18

0.45

0.77

Networking Capital

127.45

71.98

30.13

4.91

Inventories

4.52

3.12

2.98

0.34

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

22.01

15.73

8.37

0.23

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

124.54

65.27

25.5

6.12

Sundry Creditors

-11.63

-4.39

-6.05

-0.13

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-11.99

-7.75

-0.67

-1.65

Cash

10.44

0.09

1.41

1.64

Total Assets

262.24

99.58

48.44

13.18

Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd : related Articles

Senores Stock Dips from High, Remains Above IPO Price

Senores Stock Dips from High, Remains Above IPO Price

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Dec 2024|04:08 PM

Senores Pharmaceuticals shares closed 6% below their listing price, although they are still up 43% from the IPO price.

Read More

