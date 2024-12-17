Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
214.52
35.34
14.17
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
214.52
35.34
14.17
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
2.82
3.68
0.46
Total Income
217.34
39.02
14.63
Total Expenditure
172.93
22.67
12.22
PBIDT
44.41
16.35
2.41
Interest
9.45
2.14
0.57
PBDT
34.96
14.22
1.85
Depreciation
10.02
1.78
0.71
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
Tax
8
1.43
0.17
Deferred Tax
-15.76
2.58
-0.02
Reported Profit After Tax
32.71
8.43
0.99
Minority Interest After NP
1.25
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
31.46
8.43
0.99
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
31.46
8.43
0.99
EPS (Unit Curr.)
13.67
8.87
1.2
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
Equity
30.51
9.82
8.74
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
20.7
46.26
17
PBDTM(%)
16.29
40.23
13.05
PATM(%)
15.24
23.85
6.98
Senores Pharmaceuticals shares closed 6% below their listing price, although they are still up 43% from the IPO price.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.