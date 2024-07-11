To the Members of Senores Pharmaceuticals Limited (Previously "Senores Pharmaceuticals Private Limited")

Report on the Audit of the Standalone INDAS Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone INDAS financial statements of Senores Pharmaceuticals Limited (Previously "Senores Pharmaceuticals Private Limited") (the "Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31,2024 , the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024 and its profit, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA"s) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained

by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone IND AS financial statements.

Other Matter

1. The Comparative Financial information of the company for the year ended 31s1 March, 2023 included in the Standalone Ind AS financial statements are based on the previously issued statutory standalone Ind AS financial statements audited by predecessor auditor vide their report for the year ended 31s* March, 2023 dated 6th September, 2023 expressed an unmodified opinion on those financial statements.

2. Subsequent to our Unqualified audit report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended on 31st march, 2024 and the approval of the these financial statements by the Board of directors of the company in their meeting dated 12th June, 2024 but before the circulation of these financial statement to the members of the company, the board of directors has amended these financial statements to give effect of the order of the Regional Director sanctioning the Scheme of Arrangement in the nature of Amalgamation of one of its subsidiary company namely Ratnagene Ufescience Private Limited into the company as per Section 233 of the Companies Act, 2013 (herein referred to as the "Scheme"). Accordingly, the management of the company has prepared the Financials statements to give effect of the above Amalgamation as prescribed in the Scheme and in accordance with the IND AS 103 "Business Combinations". Refer Note 54 and 56 of the Standalone financial Statements.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the standalone IND AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone IND AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

in connection with our audit of the standalone INDAS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone jND AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone IN DAS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the IND AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone INDAS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone INDAS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone IND AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone IND AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone IND AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higherthan for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3){i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone IND AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone IND AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us

(i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in the standalone Ind AS Financial Statements (Refer Note No 42 to the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.)

(ii) The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses,

(iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no

funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity (Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(v) The company has not declared and paid any Interim divided nor has proposed any final dividend during the previous year and hence the question of Compliance and applicability of Section 123 of the Companies Act does not arise.

(vi) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used

accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 3(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Senores Pharmaceuticals Limited (Previously "Senores Pharmaceuticals

Private Limited")of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (0 of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone IND AS Financial Statements of Senores Pharmaceuticals Limited (Previously "Senores Pharmaceuticals Private Limited"){the "Company") as of March 31.2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone IND AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Management of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to Standalone IND AS Financial Statements based on the interna! control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAi"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone IND AS Financial Statements of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone IND AS Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone IND AS Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone IND AS Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone IND AS Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Standalone :ND AS Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone IND AS Financial Statements and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to Standalone IND AS Financial Statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the tCAI.

ANNEXURE ‘A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report 1 the Members of Senores Pharmaceuticals Limited (Previously "Senores Pharmaceuticals Private Limited of even date)

With reference to the Annexure A, referred to in the Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the Standalone IND AS financial statements for the year ended on 31st March 2024, we report following:

i.

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including

quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the property, plant and equipment are physically verified in a phased manner by the management during the year, which, in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the Company, title deeds of the immovable properties are in the name of the company, except for the following properties where title deeds are not yet conveyed in the name of the company having total carrying amount of Rs. 156.54 Millions as on 31st march, 2024.

Relevant line item in the Balance sheet Description of item of property Gross carrying value (in ? Millions) Title deeds held in the name of Whether title deed holder is a promoter, director or relative of promoter/director or employee of promoter/director Property held since which date Reason for not being held in the name of the company (i) Property, Plant & Equipment (i-a) Land & Building situated at Shed No. C1B-1306/3, Naroda, GIDC Estate, Asarwa, Ahmedabad 52.63 Ratnagene Lifescience Private Limited No 1st January, 2024 being the Appointed date of the Scheme Pursuant to the Order of the Regional Director (RD) dated 20th June, 2024, one of its wholly owned subsidiary company namely Ratnagene Lifescience Private Limited has been merged with the Company. However, the Company is in the process of transferring the name in the title deeds with the authorities. (i-b) Land & Building situated at Shed No. C1B-1306/4, Naroda, GIDC Estate, Asarwa, Ahmedabad 31.53 (f-c) C. S 1530-1656, Rajpur, Tal. Kadi, Dis. Mehsana 60.38 (ii) Right of Use Assets (Leased Premises) Leased office premises situated at 1004 to 1006, North Tower, ONE 42, Off. Bopal Ambli Road, Opposite Vatika, Bodakdev, Ahmedabad - 380054 12.00 Ratnagene Lifescience private Limited No 1st January, 2024 being the Appointed date of the Scheme Pursuant to the Order of the Regional Director (RD) dated 20Ul June, 2024, one of its wholly owned subsidiary company namely Ratnagene Lifescience Private Limited has been merged with the Company. However, the Company is in the process of transferring the name in the title deeds with the authorities. TOTAL 156.54

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right to use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) As explained to us, the inventories have been physically verified by the management at

reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion the frequency of verification is reasonable and the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. As explained to us, there were no discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class on physical verification of inventory as compared to the book records.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits (including fund based and non fund based limits) in excess of Rs. Five crores in aggregate from banks on the basis of security of the current assets. Quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such bank are in agreement with the books of accounts of the company.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, in ordinary course of business, the company has made investment in, granted loans to the companies. With respect to such Investment guarantees and loans;

(a) During the Year, the company has provided, loans to the companies and other parties. With respect to this;

A) The aggregate amount during the year and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such guarantees and loans to its subsidiaries, and associates is as under

(Rs. In Millions)

Particulars Loans Advances in nature of loans Guarantee Security - Subsidiary 373.93 Nil Nil Nil Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date Subsidiaries 986.27 Nil Nil Nil

B) The Company has not given any Loans or advances and guarantees or security to parties other than Subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(a)(B) is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the terms and conditions of Investments made, loans and advances and Guarantees provided are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has generally not been stipulated. However, the repayments or receipts are regular during the year

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no amount is overdue in respect of loans outstanding during the year under review.

(e) No amount granted by the company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties

(f) The Company has not granted loans without specifying the terms or period of repayment during the year, which are as under

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided by it.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public during the year under review. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. The Central Government of India has not specified the maintenance of cost records under Subsection (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act 2013. Hence, paragraph 3{vi) of the order is not applicable.

vii.

(a) The company does not have liability in respect of Service Tax, Duty of excise, Sales tax and value added tax during the year since effective 1st July 2017, these statutory dues has been

subsumed in to Goods & Service Tax.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, ESIC, income-tax, duty of customs. Goods & Service Tax, cess and other material statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, ESIC, income tax, duty of customs, Goods & Service Tax, cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date it became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no material dues of

Goods& Service Tax & Income tax, which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix, (a) According to information & explanations given to us, the company has not defaulted in

repayment of loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest to Banks and financial institutions.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, company has not obtained any term loans during the year under review. Hence, reporting under para 3(ix)(c) of the order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short- term basis have, prima facie, been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e)

According to the information and explanations given to us and on overall examination of the records of the company, we report that the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary and therefore,

reporting under clause 3{ix)(e) of the order is not applicable.

^ According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, and therefore, clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer

(including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

<b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has made preferential allotment of shares and issued Compulsorily Convertible Debenture during the year under review. The requirements of section 62 of the act are complied with and funds are utilised for the purpose for which they were raised.

xi. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us. no fraud by the Company or

on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us,no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c)

As represented by the management there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xil) of the Order is not required.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. The Company is not required to have an internal audit system under section 138 of Companies Act, 2013. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xiv) is not applicable.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required, to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank

of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, 3(xvi)(a) and 3(xvi) (b) of the Order are not applicable.

(b) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve bank of India. Accordingly, 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CICs.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii There has been resignation of the Statutory Auditors during the year, and we have taken in to consideration the issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditor.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us, On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

XX

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations give to us, the company is not required to spent any amount u/s 135 of the Act and hence, paragraph 3(xx) of the order is not applicable.