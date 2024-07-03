Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
20,833.4
18,291.1
16,002.3
14,243.8
13,028.2
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
20,833.4
18,291.1
16,002.3
14,243.8
13,028.2
Other Operating Income
63.9
63.5
68
35.5
39.9
Other Income
709.6
946.3
429
238.9
592.6
Total Income
21,606.9
19,300.9
16,499.3
14,518.2
13,660.7
Total Expenditure
14,797
13,539.5
12,760.3
11,462.6
11,546.9
PBIDT
6,809.9
5,761.4
3,739
3,055.6
2,113.8
Interest
111.8
107.4
64.3
67.3
75.3
PBDT
6,698.1
5,654
3,674.7
2,988.3
2,038.5
Depreciation
1,102.3
934.7
872.2
920
889
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1,663.6
386.5
494.9
679.2
619.9
Deferred Tax
-335.9
785.7
222.1
-5.2
-715.3
Reported Profit After Tax
4,268.1
3,547.1
2,085.5
1,394.3
1,244.9
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
4,268.1
3,547.1
2,085.5
1,394.3
1,244.9
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
4,268.1
3,547.1
2,085.5
1,394.3
1,244.9
EPS (Unit Curr.)
256.57
213.68
125.74
84.07
75.11
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
83.4
83.3
83.2
83.1
83.1
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
32.68
31.49
23.36
21.45
16.22
PBDTM(%)
32.15
30.91
22.96
20.97
15.64
PATM(%)
20.48
19.39
13.03
9.78
9.55
