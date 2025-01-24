Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Q3 net profit zooms ~3%

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories announced its results for the quarter ended December 2024. The company registered a growth of 2.5% y-o-y in net profit at ₹1,413.30 Crore as compared to ₹1,379 Crore in the previous corresponding period.
The company logged a growth of 15.9% in its revenue from operations at ₹8,358.60 Crore versus ₹7,215 Crore in Q3FY24.
In the quarter under review, the EBITDA was reported at 8.9% at ₹2,298.20 Crore in Q3FY25, against ₹2,111 Crore in the previous comparable quarter. The EBITDA margin came in at 27.5% in Q3 as compared to 29.30% in the previous corresponding quarter.
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories’ global generics segment reported a revenue of ₹380 Crore, representing a 17% y-o-y growth and 3% sequential upside.
For the nine months ending December 2024, the revenue of GG segment was reported at ₹21,420 Crore, registering a growth of 16% y-o-y.
In North America, Q3FY25 stood at ₹3,380 Crore, representing a growth of 1% on a year-on-year basis, and decline of 9%, sequentially. As per the company, the growth fueled by volume growth, new launch of products, and favourable foreign exchange rates. For YTD, revenues in North America were reported at ₹109.60 Billion, registering a growth of 13% y-o-y.
