iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Q3 net profit zooms ~3%

24 Jan 2025 , 10:23 AM

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories announced its results for the quarter ended December 2024. The company registered a growth of 2.5% y-o-y in net profit at ₹1,413.30 Crore as compared to ₹1,379 Crore in the previous corresponding period.

The company logged a growth of 15.9% in its revenue from operations at ₹8,358.60 Crore versus ₹7,215 Crore in Q3FY24. 

In the quarter under review, the EBITDA was reported at 8.9% at ₹2,298.20 Crore in Q3FY25, against ₹2,111 Crore in the previous comparable quarter. The EBITDA margin came in at 27.5% in Q3 as compared to 29.30% in the previous corresponding quarter. 

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories’ global generics segment reported a revenue of ₹380 Crore, representing a 17% y-o-y growth and 3% sequential upside. 

For the nine months ending December 2024, the revenue of GG segment was reported at ₹21,420 Crore, registering a growth of 16% y-o-y. 

In North America, Q3FY25 stood at ₹3,380 Crore, representing a growth of 1% on a year-on-year basis, and decline of 9%, sequentially. As per the company, the growth fueled by volume growth, new launch of products, and favourable foreign exchange rates. For YTD, revenues in North America were reported at ₹109.60 Billion, registering a growth of 13% y-o-y.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Dr Reddy's Laboratories Results
  • Dr Reddy's Laboratories Updates
  • Dr Reddys Laboratories
  • Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories News
  • Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Q3
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Pre-Budget Expectations: Gregory Goba Ble, Head of UPS India & Director, MOVIN Express

Pre-Budget Expectations: Gregory Goba Ble, Head of UPS India & Director, MOVIN Express

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Jan 2025|10:38 AM
Budget 2025: Top Insurance Sector Expectations

Budget 2025: Top Insurance Sector Expectations

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Jan 2025|10:27 AM
Budget 2025 Expectations: FM may announce special fund to support MFIs

Budget 2025 Expectations: FM may announce special fund to support MFIs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Jan 2025|10:24 AM
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Q3 net profit zooms ~3%

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Q3 net profit zooms ~3%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Jan 2025|10:23 AM
Dollar Weakens, Yen Braces for BOJ Move

Dollar Weakens, Yen Braces for BOJ Move

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Jan 2025|10:14 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.