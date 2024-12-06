Outcome of Board Meeting Fixation of Record date for Sub-division / split of the Equity shares of the Company pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.10.2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that DR.REDDYS LABORATORIES LTD., has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE DR.REDDYS LABORATORIES LTD. (500124) RECORD DATE 28/10/2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.5/- each into Five Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 28/10/2024 DR-745/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE089A01023 of Rs.5/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 28/10/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 14.10.2024) Sub: Change in ISIN - Dr. Reddys Laboratories Limited (DRREDDY) Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the ISIN Code for the equity shares of the following company shall be changed w.e.f. October 28, 2024. New ISIN INE089A01031 Remarks Sub-Division from Rs. 5/- to Re. 1/- The new ISIN shall be effective for all trades done on and from the Ex-date date i.e., October 28, 2024. For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (As Per NSE Circular Dated on 22.10.2024)