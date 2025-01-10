In terms of Section 134(5) of the Act, your Directors state that:

1. Applicable accounting standards have been followed in the preparation of the annual accounts and that no material departures have been made from the same;

2. Accounting policies have been selected and applied consistently. Judgments and estimates made are reasonable and prudent, so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the FY2024 and of the profit of the Company for that period;

3. Proper and sufficient care has been taken to maintain adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

4. Annual accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis;

5. Adequate internal financialcontrols for the Company to follow have been laid down and these are operating effectively; and

6. Proper and adequate systems have been devised to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and these systems are operating effectively.

ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEMS

The Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to its financial statements.

These controls ensure the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and the preparation of reliable financial statements

ENTERPRISE RISK MANAGEMENT ("ERM")

The Company has a Risk Management Committee of the Board, consisting entirely of Independent Directors. Details of the Committee and its terms of reference are set out in the chapter on Corporate Governance.

The Audit Committee and Risk Management Committee review key risk elements of the Companys business, finance, operations and compliance, and their respective mitigation strategies. The Risk Management Committee reviews strategic, business, compliance and operational risks whereas the Audit Committee reviews issues around ethics and fraud, internal control over financial reporting (ICOFR), as well as process risks and their mitigation.

The Companys Executive Risk Management Committee operates under the Companys Risk Management Policy and focuses on risks associated with the Companys business and compliance matters. This Committee periodically reviews matters pertaining to risk management. Additionally, the Enterprise wide Risk Management (ERM) function helps the Board and the Management to prioritise, review and measure business risks against a pre-determined risk appetite, and their suitable response, depending on whether such risks are internal, strategic or external.

During FY2024, focus areas of Risk Management

Committee included review of risks and mitigations related to cyber security, data privacy, data governance, ethics and compliance risk, quality, supply chain management, geo-political risks and business continuity, foreign exchange risk, pharmacovigilance and environmental risk.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

In line with the requirements of the Act and the SEBI Listing Regulations, your Company has a Policy on Materiality of Related Party Transactions and Dealing with Related Party Transactions, which is also available on the Companys website https://www.drreddys.com/ investor#governance#policies-and-documents. The Policy intends to ensure that proper reporting, approval and disclosure processes are in place for all transactions between the Company and related parties.

In accordance with Section 134(3)(h) of the Act, and Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the particulars of the contracts or arrangements with related parties referred to in Section 188(1) of the Act, in Form AOC-2 is attached as Annexure II to this Boards Report. All related party transactions and subsequent modifications are placed before the Audit Committee for review and approval. Prior omnibus approval is obtained for related party transactions on a quarterly basis for transactions which are of repetitive nature and/ or entered in the ordinary course of business and are at arms length. All contracts and arrangements with related parties were at arms length and in the ordinary course of business of the Company. Details of related party disclosures form part of the notes to the financial statements provided in the Integrated Annual Report.

VIGIL MECHANISM/ WHISTLE-BLOWER/ OMBUDSPERSON POLICY

The Company has an Ombudsperson Policy (Whistle-Blower/ Vigil mechanism) to report concerns. Reporting channels under the vigil mechanism include an independent hotline, a web based reporting site (drreddys.ethicspoint. com) and a dedicated e-mail to Chief Compliance Officer.

The Ombudsperson Policy also safeguards against retaliation of those who use this mechanism. The Audit Committee Chairperson is the Chief Ombudsperson. The Policy also provides for raising concerns directly to the Chief Ombudsperson. Details of the Policy are available on the Companys website: https://www.drreddys.com/cms/cms/sites/ default/files/2021-12/Ombudsperson.pdf

STATUTORY AUDITORS

M/s. S.R. Batliboi & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants

(Firm Registration No. 101049W/E300004) were re-appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company at the 37th AGM held on July 28, 2021, for a period of five years till the conclusion of the 42nd AGM to be held in the year 2026.

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR

Pursuant to Section 204 of the Act, and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, M/s. Makarand M. Joshi & Co., Practicing

Company Secretaries (Certificate of Practice No.

3662), Mumbai, India, were appointed as Secretarial

Auditors of the Company for FY2024. The Secretarial Audit Report for FY2024 is annexed as Annexure III to this Report.

Further, in compliance with Regulation 24A of SEBI Listing

Regulations, the Annual Secretarial Compliance Report issued by the Secretarial Auditor, will be submitted to the stock exchanges within the statutory timelines.

Based on the consent received from M/s. Makarand M.

Joshi & Co., Practicing Company Secretaries (Certificate of Practice No. 3662), Mumbai, India and on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Board has approved their appointment as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for FY2025. They have confirmed their eligibility for the said re appointment.

COST AUDITOR

Pursuant to Section 148(1) of the Act, read with the relevant Rules made thereunder, the Company maintains the cost records in respect of its pharmaceuticals business.

On the recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Board has appointed M/s. Sagar & Associates, Cost

Accountants (Firm Registration No. 000118) as Cost Auditor of the Company for FY2025 at a remuneration of

Rs 9,00,000 (Rupees Nine Lakhs only) plus reimbursement of out-of-pocket expenses at actuals and applicable taxes.

M/s. Sagar & Associates have confirmed that they are free from disqualification specified under Section 141(3) and proviso to Section 148(3) read with Section 141(4) of the Act and that the appointment meets the requirements of the Act. They have further confirmed their independent status and an arms length relationship with the Company.

The provisions of the Act also require that the remuneration of the Cost Auditors be ratified by the members and therefore, the same is recommended for approval of the members at the forthcoming 40th AGM. As a matter of record, relevant Cost Audit Reports for FY2023 were filed with the Central Government on August 22, 2023, within the stipulated timeline.

The Cost Audit Report for FY2024 will also be filed within the timeline.

AUDITORS QUALIFICATIONS, RESERVATIONS, ADVERSE REMARKS OR DISCLAIMERS

There are no qualifications, reservations, adverse remarks or disclaimers by the Statutory Auditors in their report, or by the Practicing Company Secretary in the Secretarial Audit Report. During the year, there were no instances of frauds reported by Auditors under Section 143(12) of the Act.

SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

In terms of Section 118(10) of the Act, the Company complies with Secretarial Standards 1 and 2, relating to the Meetings of the Board of Directors and General Meetings, respectively as issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India ("ICSI") and approved by the Central Government.

The Company has also voluntarily adopted the recommendatory Secretarial Standards 3 on Dividend and Secretarial Standards 4 on Report of the Board of Directors issued by the ICSI.

SIGNIFICANT/ MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY

COURTS/ REGULATORS/ TRIBUNALS

During FY2024, there was no significant or material orders passed by the Courts or Regulators or Tribunals impacting the going concern status and operations of the Company in the future.

INFORMATION REQUIRED UNDER SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT,2013

The Company has a Policy to ensure prevention, prohibition and redressal of sexual harassment at the workplace. It has an Apex Committee and an Internal Complaints Committee in compliance with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, which operate under a defined framework for complaints pertaining to sexual harassment at workplace. The details are available in the Principle 5 of the Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report as well as in the Corporate Governance Report forming part of this Integrated Annual Report.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR) INITIATIVES

As per Section 135 of the Act, the Company has a Board-level Committee. namely, Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility (SCSR) Committee. As on March 31, 2024, the Committee consists of Dr. K P Krishnan (Chairman), Ms. Kalpana Morparia, Mr. Sanjiv Mehta, Mr. G V Prasad and Mr. K Satish Reddy as members. Based on the recommendation of the said Committee, the Board has adopted a CSR policy that provides guiding principles for selection, implementation and monitoring of CSR activities and formulation of the annual action plan. During the year, the Committee monitored the CSR activities undertaken by the Company including the expenditure incurred thereon as well as implementation and adherence to the CSR policy. An impact assessment of the eligible projects has been carried by an independent agency and the report of such impact assessment was noted by the SCSR Committee and the Board. Details of the CSR Policy and initiatives taken by the Company during the year are available on the Companys website: www.drreddys.com. The report on CSR activities as well as executive summary of the impact assessment report are attached as Annexure IV to this Boards Report.

INTEGRATED REPORT

Your Company has adopted the Integrated Annual Report for FY2024, which includes both financial and non-financial information. The reporting weaves together our purpose, values, strategy, governance, performance and future outlook, all of which influence the material aspects of our business.

BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY AND SUSTAINABILITY

REPORT (BRSR)

The Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report for

FY2024 as mentioned under Regulation 34 of the SEBI

Listing Regulations, is given as a separate chapter in this Integrated Annual Report.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE

(ESG)

Providing cures and reducing the disease burden are central to our purpose as a leading pharma company. We believe that society and the environment are interdependent, and truly being sustainable supports human health and well-being, a sustainable planet, and a well-integrated society. In 2022, building on our incremental work in sustainability, we launched our sustainability vision for 2030 and published our renewed ESG goals and targets. Our sustainability goals span across diverse areas we care about - from environmental and social sustainability to stronger governance, from greater access and affordability of medicines to public health issues, from greater economic equity and accountability to acceptance of greater social parity. They reveal our bold vision for the future and what we collectively strive to achieve every day.

The Company has a Board Committee, namely, Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility (SCSR) Committee, as the nodal committee to review the ESG and sustainability goals of the Company, its implementation, progress and other related matters as per its terms of reference.

The ESG details are available in the initial section and Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report of this Integrated Annual Report.

TRANSFER OF UNPAID AND UNCLAIMED AMOUNTS TO THE INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND (IEPF)

Pursuant to the provisions of the Act, read with IEPF Authority

(Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016, as amended, declared dividends which remained unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven years have been transferred by the Company to the IEPF, which has been established by the Central Government.

The above Rules also mandate transfer of shares on which dividends are lying unpaid and unclaimed for a period of seven consecutive years to IEPF. The Company has issued individual notices to the members whose dividend is unclaimed and unpaid and advising them to claim their dividend. The details of transfer of unpaid and unclaimed amounts to IEPF are given in the chapter on Additional Shareholders Information.

EMPLOYEES STOCK OPTION SCHEMES

The Company has three employee stock option schemes namely, Dr. Reddys Employees Stock Option Scheme, 2002, Dr. Reddys Employees ADR Stock Option Scheme, 2007, and Dr. Reddys Employees Stock Option Scheme. 2018 (the "Schemes"). The term of Dr. Reddys Employees Stock Option Scheme, 2002. ended on January 28, 2022. However, the options already granted under the 2002 Scheme are eligible for exercise, in terms of the Scheme. There are no other changes in the said schemes during the year. The Schemes are in compliance with the SEBI (Share Based Employee

Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021. The details of Companys stock option Schemes as required under

Regulation 14 of the SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021, are available on the Companys website: https://www.drreddys.com/investors/ governance/policies-and-documents/#governance#policies-a nddocuments

The Companys Secretarial Auditors, M/s. Makarand M.

Joshi & Co., Practicing Company Secretaries, have certified that the Employee Stock Option Schemes of your Company have been implemented in accordance with the Regulations and the resolutions passed by the Members in this regard.

The details also form part of Note 2.25 of the notes to accounts of the standalone financial statements.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

Disclosures pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under Section 197(12) of the Act, read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, are attached as Annexure V to this Boards Report.

In terms of Section 197(12) of the Act, read with Rule 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, a statement showing the names and other particulars of the employees drawing remuneration in excess of limits set out in the said rules forms part of the Integrated Annual Report.

Considering the provisions of Section 136 of the Act, the Integrated Annual Report, excluding the aforesaid information, is being sent to the members of the Company and others entitled thereto. The said information is available for inspection at the registered office of the Company or through electronic mode, during business hours on working days up to the date of the forthcoming 40th AGM, by members. Any member interested in obtaining a copy thereof may write to the Company Secretary in this regard.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

Particulars as prescribed under Section 134(3)(m) of the Act, read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, are attached as Annexure VI to this Boards Report.

ANNUAL RETURN

The Annual Return of the Company as on March 31, 2024, in terms of the provisions of Section 134(3)(a) of the Act, is available on the Companys website: https://www.drreddys. com/investors/reports-and-filings/ annual-reports/

ACKNOWLEDGMENT

Your Directors place on record their sincere appreciation for the significant contribution made by your Companys employees through their dedication, hard work and commitment, as also for the trust reposed in your Company by the medical fraternity and patients. The Board of Directors also acknowledges the support extended by the analysts, bankers, Government of India and various countries and other government agencies, media, customers, business partners, members and investors at large.

The Board looks forward to your continued support in the Companys endeavour to accelerate access to innovative and affordable medicines, because "Good Health Cant Wait".

For and on behalf of the Board of Directors