Societe Generale Buys ₹79 Crore Worth Stake in RBL Bank via Bulk Deal on NSE

French banking giant Societe Generale on Thursday purchased more than 31 lakh shares of RBL Bank, worth nearly ₹79 crore, via bulk deals on the NSE. The shares were acquired at ₹250.57 apiece, reflecting a 2% discount to Tuesday’s closing price.

RBL Bank saw multiple bulk transactions on Thursday. In one, Societe Generale bought 32.78 lakh shares, while in another it sold 1.29 lakh shares at ₹251.19 apiece. On a net basis, the French lender remained a buyer.

On the earnings front, the private sector lender reported a 46% year-on-year drop in standalone net profit at ₹200.33 crore for the June 2025 quarter, compared with ₹371.52 crore a year ago. The decline was attributed to weaker interest income and higher operating expenses.

The bank’s Net Interest Income (NII) fell 13% YoY to ₹1,481 crore from ₹1,700 crore. This dropped 5% sequentially from the March 2025 quarter. Net interest margin (NIM) for Q1 FY26 stood at 4.50%. Operating profit was down 18% YoY at ₹703 crore, as the bank reduced unsecured lending and absorbed the impact of the repo rate cut. Meanwhile, operating expenses rose 12% YoY to ₹1,847 crore. This is compared with ₹1,646 crore in the same period last year.

