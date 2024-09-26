iifl-logo-icon 1
154.21
(-2.63%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:55 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--170₹0.10%10,0000%
27,5000%₹190%190₹0.05-50%4,75,00021.01%
5,0000%₹13.4-44.51%195₹0.05-75%1,57,500-39.42%
75,000-21.05%₹8.051.25%200₹0.05-87.5%9,27,500-33.27%
1,60,00088.23%₹3.3-13.15%205₹0.05-95.45%3,37,50025%
7,00,000-18.60%₹0.05-90.9%210₹1.45-48.21%4,32,500-56.42%
4,80,000-34.69%₹0.05-75%215₹7.1-3.4%2,22,500-53.88%
12,65,00017.67%₹0.05-66.66%220₹12.35-0.4%8,15,000-24.71%
5,05,000-11.40%₹0.05-66.66%225₹17.25-1.14%3,27,500-10.27%
10,45,000-6.90%₹0.05-50%230₹21.75-3.11%5,85,000-22.25%
4,97,50011.17%₹0.05-50%235₹26.75-2.01%2,15,000-19.62%
7,62,5001.32%₹0.050%240₹31.75-1.7%2,85,000-25.97%
1,35,0003.84%₹0.050%245₹39.25.8%90,000-12.19%
10,00,0000.75%₹0.050%250₹43.11.77%85,000-60%
2,42,5000%₹0.050%255₹49.716.12%27,500-15.38%
4,27,5001.78%₹0.050%260₹540.46%75,000-21.05%
2,47,5001.02%₹0.050%270₹61.60.08%72,5000%
1,12,5000%₹0.050%280₹72.350.48%10,000-42.85%
--290₹84.154.08%62,500257.14%
--300₹920%17,5000%

RBL Bank: Related NEWS

RBL Bank and Bajaj Finance End Co-Branded Credit Card Partnership

RBL Bank and Bajaj Finance End Co-Branded Credit Card Partnership

2 Dec 2024|01:11 PM

Both companies realized that their synergies from the collaboration had altered over time, so they decided to call off the co-branding partnership.

RBL Bank Shares Slide Following 24% Q2 Profit Decline

RBL Bank Shares Slide Following 24% Q2 Profit Decline

21 Oct 2024|03:49 PM

The gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio improved slightly, dropping by 0.25% to 2.88%, while advances grew by 15%.

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

7 Oct 2024|09:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Titan Company, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, etc.

RBL Bank’s shares worth ₹1,081.20 Crore may change hands

RBL Bank’s shares worth ₹1,081.20 Crore may change hands

25 Jul 2024|11:22 AM

RBL Bank's first-quarter net profit increased by 29% YoY to ₹371.5 Crore. The bank's net interest income (NII) increased by 19.5% to ₹1,699.9 Crore.

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

25 Jul 2024|08:17 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Jindal Steel and Power, etc.

