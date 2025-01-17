Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
Op profit growth
EBIT growth
Net profit growth
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
EBIT margin
Net profit margin
RoCE
RoNW
RoA
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
9.83
20.19
15.23
11.89
Dividend per share
1.5
2.7
2.1
1.8
Cash EPS
Book value per share
207.68
176.57
159.18
115.57
Valuation ratios
P/E
13.79
33.74
31.31
41.56
P/CEPS
P/B
0.65
3.85
2.99
4.27
EV/EBIDTA
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
Tax payout
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
Inventory days
Creditor days
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
Net debt / equity
6.24
8.43
7.3
8.84
Net debt / op. profit
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
Employee costs
Other costs
Prasad would be an additional non-executive independent director of the bank for four years.Read More
Both companies realized that their synergies from the collaboration had altered over time, so they decided to call off the co-branding partnership.Read More
The gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio improved slightly, dropping by 0.25% to 2.88%, while advances grew by 15%.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Titan Company, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, etc.Read More
RBL Bank's first-quarter net profit increased by 29% YoY to ₹371.5 Crore. The bank's net interest income (NII) increased by 19.5% to ₹1,699.9 Crore.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Jindal Steel and Power, etc.Read More
