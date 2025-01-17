RBL Bank Appoints Soma Sankara Prasad as Independent Director

RBL Bank Ltd had announced the appointment of Soma Sankara Prasad as additional non-executive independent director of the bank effective 15th January, 2025. The appointment has been done with the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, at the same day board meeting.

Prasad would be an additional non-executive independent director of the bank for four years. His appointment shall be valid till approval by the shareholders of the bank. Prasad is having a glorious banking career for 38 years and would be able to bring wonderful experience, leadership skills, and strategic acumen to the board.

He has been the Managing Director and CEO of UCO Bank and helped in the rejuvenation of the bank and also drove the growth of the bank. He has held a rich tenor at SBI in Deputy Managing Director and Group Compliance Officer.

His profiles streams include the following:

Retail banking

Corporate credit

Treasury operations

International banking

IT systems,

Regulatory compliance

Has also served the position of managing director and chief executive officer to SBI Pension Funds Pvt. Ltd. and has also served in the position of Chief Financial officer of SBI General Insurance Company Ltd. He is a master in commerce from Osmania University, where he was a gold medalist, and is a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB).

RBL Bank confirmed that Prasad is eligible for the position and is not barred by SEBI or any other regulatory authority. His appointment reflects the bank’s commitment to strengthening its leadership and achieving sustainable growth.