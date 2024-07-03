iifl-logo-icon 1
RBL Bank Ltd Nine Monthly Results

161.66
(-2.63%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:23 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Excise Duty

-

-

-

-

-

Net Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Other Operating Income

-

-

-

-

-

Other Income

-

-

-

-

-

Total Income

11,238.76

8,856.83

8,119.62

7,942.28

7,913.92

Total Expenditure

-

-

-

-

-

PBIDT

-

-

-

-

-

Interest

-

-

-

-

-

PBDT

-

-

-

-

-

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

-

-

-

-

-

Tax

-

-

-

-

-

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-

-

-

-

-

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

895.46

620.97

-330.92

453.73

385.33

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

895.46

620.97

-330.92

453.73

385.33

EPS (Unit Curr.)

14.91

10.36

-5.53

8.64

8.86

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

602.62

599.53

599.45

597.75

508.28

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

60.45

60.05

43.53

61.65

66.08

PBDTM(%)

9.52

11.81

-6.88

9.06

9.17

PATM(%)

9.88

8.82

-5.29

6.85

5.93

RBL Bank: Related NEWS

RBL Bank and Bajaj Finance End Co-Branded Credit Card Partnership

RBL Bank and Bajaj Finance End Co-Branded Credit Card Partnership

2 Dec 2024|01:11 PM

Both companies realized that their synergies from the collaboration had altered over time, so they decided to call off the co-branding partnership.

RBL Bank Shares Slide Following 24% Q2 Profit Decline

RBL Bank Shares Slide Following 24% Q2 Profit Decline

21 Oct 2024|03:49 PM

The gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio improved slightly, dropping by 0.25% to 2.88%, while advances grew by 15%.

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

7 Oct 2024|09:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Titan Company, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, etc.

RBL Bank’s shares worth ₹1,081.20 Crore may change hands

RBL Bank’s shares worth ₹1,081.20 Crore may change hands

25 Jul 2024|11:22 AM

RBL Bank's first-quarter net profit increased by 29% YoY to ₹371.5 Crore. The bank's net interest income (NII) increased by 19.5% to ₹1,699.9 Crore.

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

25 Jul 2024|08:17 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Jindal Steel and Power, etc.

QUICKLINKS FOR RBL Bank Ltd

