RBL Bank Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Excise Duty
-
-
-
-
-
Net Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Other Operating Income
-
-
-
-
-
Other Income
-
-
-
-
-
Total Income
15,453.75
12,183.53
10,796.37
10,550.55
10,696.69
Total Expenditure
-
-
-
-
-
PBIDT
-
-
-
-
-
Interest
-
-
-
-
-
PBDT
-
-
-
-
-
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
-
-
-
-
-
Tax
-
-
-
-
-
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-
-
-
-
-
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1,259.89
919.54
-166.15
529.47
500.18
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1,259.89
919.54
-166.15
529.47
500.18
EPS (Unit Curr.)
20.94
15.34
-2.77
9.75
11.04
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
15
15
0
0
15
Equity
605.1
599.57
599.51
598.02
508.7
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
62.11
60.96
46.67
60.52
64.15
PBDTM(%)
10.88
12.61
-2.44
8.2
8.51
PATM(%)
10.16
9.5
-1.96
6.1
5.69
