|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|7 Aug 2024
|11 Jul 2024
|RBL Bank Limited informs the exchange about date of 81st Annual General Meeting of RBL Bank Limited and Record Date for the purpose of payment of Dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. RBL Bank Limited informs the exchange regarding Notice of 81st Annual General Meeting of the Bank to be held on August 7, 2024 at 2:00 pm (IST). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.07.2024) RBL Bank Limited informs the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on August 07, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024) RBL Bank Limited informs the exchange about Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report for AGM held on August 7, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
