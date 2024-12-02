|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|16 Dec 2024
|16 Dec 2024
|Re-appointment of Mr. R Subramaniakumar as Managing Director & CEO of the Bank.
|Board Meeting
|29 Nov 2024
|29 Nov 2024
|Disclosure under relevant provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations) - Outcome of the Board meeting
|Board Meeting
|19 Oct 2024
|11 Oct 2024
|RBL Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve RBL Bank Limited informs the exchange about date of Board Meeting to consider and approve financial results for the quarter ended September 30 2024. Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 Oct 2024
|18 Oct 2024
|RBL Bank Limited informs the exchange about Re-appointment of Non-Executive Independent Director.
|Board Meeting
|20 Jul 2024
|12 Jul 2024
|RBL Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI Listing Regulations the Bank informs the exchange about date of Board Meeting to consider and approve the financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. RBL Bank Limited informs the exchange about Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. RBL Bank Limited informs the exchange about Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 20, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Jun 2024
|24 Jun 2024
|Inter alia, to consider and approve: a) Proposal for raising of funds by way of a Qualified Institutional Placement; and b) Proposal for the issue of debt securities, in one or more tranches, on private placement basis. RBL Bank Limited informs the exchange about outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. on June 27, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.06.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Apr 2024
|19 Apr 2024
|RBL Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Bank informs the exchange about Board Meeting on April 27 2024 to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results of the Bank for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. RBL Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Update on board meeting. Pursuant to Regulations 29(1)(e) and 29(2) of the Securities (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (SEBI Listing Regulations) and in continuation to our letter dated April 19, 2024 regarding the meeting of the Board of Directors of RBL Bank Limited scheduled to be held on Saturday, April 27, 2024, we wish to further inform you that the Board of Directors at the said meeting shall inter alia, consider the proposal for recommendation of dividend, on the equity shares of the Bank for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.04.2024) RBL Bank Limited has informed about Outcome of the Board Meeting The Audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Bank, for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024, duly considered and recommended by the Audit Committee of the Board. The Board also took note of the Audit Report on Audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, by the Joint Statutory Auditors M/s. CNK & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 101961 W/W100036) and M/s. G.M. Kapadia & Co, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 104767W) on the aforesaid financial results. Recommended dividend of Rs. 1.50 per equity share of Rs 10/- each fully paid up (i.e. 15 %) to be payable subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Bank at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM); (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.04.2024)
|Board Meeting
|11 Apr 2024
|11 Apr 2024
|RBL Bank Limited informs the exchange about appointment of Mr. Murali Ramakrishnan as Additional Independent Director of the Bank. RBL Bank Limited informs the exchange about change in management.
|Board Meeting
|19 Jan 2024
|12 Jan 2024
|RBL Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31 2023. RBL Bank Limited has informed the exchange about financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 Please note that the Board Meeting commenced at 2:02 p.m. and concluded at 3:16 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.01.2024)
Both companies realized that their synergies from the collaboration had altered over time, so they decided to call off the co-branding partnership.Read More
The gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio improved slightly, dropping by 0.25% to 2.88%, while advances grew by 15%.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Titan Company, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, etc.Read More
RBL Bank's first-quarter net profit increased by 29% YoY to ₹371.5 Crore. The bank's net interest income (NII) increased by 19.5% to ₹1,699.9 Crore.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Jindal Steel and Power, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.