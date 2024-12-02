iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

RBL Bank Ltd Board Meeting

156.85
(1.90%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:04 PM

RBL Bank CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting16 Dec 202416 Dec 2024
Re-appointment of Mr. R Subramaniakumar as Managing Director & CEO of the Bank.
Board Meeting29 Nov 202429 Nov 2024
Disclosure under relevant provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations) - Outcome of the Board meeting
Board Meeting19 Oct 202411 Oct 2024
RBL Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve RBL Bank Limited informs the exchange about date of Board Meeting to consider and approve financial results for the quarter ended September 30 2024. Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.10.2024)
Board Meeting18 Oct 202418 Oct 2024
RBL Bank Limited informs the exchange about Re-appointment of Non-Executive Independent Director.
Board Meeting20 Jul 202412 Jul 2024
RBL Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI Listing Regulations the Bank informs the exchange about date of Board Meeting to consider and approve the financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. RBL Bank Limited informs the exchange about Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. RBL Bank Limited informs the exchange about Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 20, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/07/2024)
Board Meeting27 Jun 202424 Jun 2024
Inter alia, to consider and approve: a) Proposal for raising of funds by way of a Qualified Institutional Placement; and b) Proposal for the issue of debt securities, in one or more tranches, on private placement basis. RBL Bank Limited informs the exchange about outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. on June 27, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.06.2024)
Board Meeting27 Apr 202419 Apr 2024
RBL Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Bank informs the exchange about Board Meeting on April 27 2024 to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results of the Bank for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. RBL Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Update on board meeting. Pursuant to Regulations 29(1)(e) and 29(2) of the Securities (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (SEBI Listing Regulations) and in continuation to our letter dated April 19, 2024 regarding the meeting of the Board of Directors of RBL Bank Limited scheduled to be held on Saturday, April 27, 2024, we wish to further inform you that the Board of Directors at the said meeting shall inter alia, consider the proposal for recommendation of dividend, on the equity shares of the Bank for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.04.2024) RBL Bank Limited has informed about Outcome of the Board Meeting The Audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Bank, for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024, duly considered and recommended by the Audit Committee of the Board. The Board also took note of the Audit Report on Audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, by the Joint Statutory Auditors M/s. CNK & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 101961 W/W100036) and M/s. G.M. Kapadia & Co, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 104767W) on the aforesaid financial results. Recommended dividend of Rs. 1.50 per equity share of Rs 10/- each fully paid up (i.e. 15 %) to be payable subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Bank at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM); (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.04.2024)
Board Meeting11 Apr 202411 Apr 2024
RBL Bank Limited informs the exchange about appointment of Mr. Murali Ramakrishnan as Additional Independent Director of the Bank. RBL Bank Limited informs the exchange about change in management.
Board Meeting19 Jan 202412 Jan 2024
RBL Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31 2023. RBL Bank Limited has informed the exchange about financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 Please note that the Board Meeting commenced at 2:02 p.m. and concluded at 3:16 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.01.2024)

RBL Bank: Related News

RBL Bank and Bajaj Finance End Co-Branded Credit Card Partnership

RBL Bank and Bajaj Finance End Co-Branded Credit Card Partnership

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Dec 2024|01:11 PM

Both companies realized that their synergies from the collaboration had altered over time, so they decided to call off the co-branding partnership.

Read More
RBL Bank Shares Slide Following 24% Q2 Profit Decline

RBL Bank Shares Slide Following 24% Q2 Profit Decline

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Oct 2024|03:49 PM

The gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio improved slightly, dropping by 0.25% to 2.88%, while advances grew by 15%.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Oct 2024|09:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Titan Company, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, etc.

Read More
RBL Bank’s shares worth ₹1,081.20 Crore may change hands

RBL Bank’s shares worth ₹1,081.20 Crore may change hands

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Jul 2024|11:22 AM

RBL Bank's first-quarter net profit increased by 29% YoY to ₹371.5 Crore. The bank's net interest income (NII) increased by 19.5% to ₹1,699.9 Crore.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Jul 2024|08:17 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Jindal Steel and Power, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR RBL Bank Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.