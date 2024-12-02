RBL Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Bank informs the exchange about Board Meeting on April 27 2024 to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results of the Bank for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. RBL Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Update on board meeting. Pursuant to Regulations 29(1)(e) and 29(2) of the Securities (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (SEBI Listing Regulations) and in continuation to our letter dated April 19, 2024 regarding the meeting of the Board of Directors of RBL Bank Limited scheduled to be held on Saturday, April 27, 2024, we wish to further inform you that the Board of Directors at the said meeting shall inter alia, consider the proposal for recommendation of dividend, on the equity shares of the Bank for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.04.2024) RBL Bank Limited has informed about Outcome of the Board Meeting The Audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Bank, for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024, duly considered and recommended by the Audit Committee of the Board. The Board also took note of the Audit Report on Audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, by the Joint Statutory Auditors M/s. CNK & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 101961 W/W100036) and M/s. G.M. Kapadia & Co, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 104767W) on the aforesaid financial results. Recommended dividend of Rs. 1.50 per equity share of Rs 10/- each fully paid up (i.e. 15 %) to be payable subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Bank at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM); (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.04.2024)