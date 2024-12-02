|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|27 Apr 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|1.5
|15
|Final
|RBL Bank Limited has informed about Outcome of the Board Meeting Recommended dividend of Rs. 1.50 per equity share of Rs 10/- each fully paid up (i.e. 15 %) to be payable subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Bank at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM); Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 42 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, Friday, July 26, 2024, has been fixed as the Record Date, for the purpose of determining the Members eligible to receive dividend on the equity (ordinary) shares, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, as recommended by the Board of Directors of the Bank. The dividend, if declared at the AGM, will be paid on or after Wednesday, August 07, 2024, pursuant to applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI Listing Regulations (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/07/2024)
