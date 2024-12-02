iifl-logo-icon 1
RBL Bank Ltd Dividend

158.49
(1.05%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:04 PM

RBL Bank CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend27 Apr 202426 Jul 202426 Jul 20241.515Final
RBL Bank Limited has informed about Outcome of the Board Meeting Recommended dividend of Rs. 1.50 per equity share of Rs 10/- each fully paid up (i.e. 15 %) to be payable subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Bank at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM); Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 42 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, Friday, July 26, 2024, has been fixed as the Record Date, for the purpose of determining the Members eligible to receive dividend on the equity (ordinary) shares, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, as recommended by the Board of Directors of the Bank. The dividend, if declared at the AGM, will be paid on or after Wednesday, August 07, 2024, pursuant to applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI Listing Regulations (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/07/2024)

RBL Bank: Related News

RBL Bank and Bajaj Finance End Co-Branded Credit Card Partnership

2 Dec 2024|01:11 PM

Both companies realized that their synergies from the collaboration had altered over time, so they decided to call off the co-branding partnership.

RBL Bank Shares Slide Following 24% Q2 Profit Decline

21 Oct 2024|03:49 PM

The gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio improved slightly, dropping by 0.25% to 2.88%, while advances grew by 15%.

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

7 Oct 2024|09:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Titan Company, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, etc.

RBL Bank’s shares worth ₹1,081.20 Crore may change hands

25 Jul 2024|11:22 AM

RBL Bank's first-quarter net profit increased by 29% YoY to ₹371.5 Crore. The bank's net interest income (NII) increased by 19.5% to ₹1,699.9 Crore.

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

25 Jul 2024|08:17 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Jindal Steel and Power, etc.

