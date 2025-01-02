|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|8 Jan 2025
|8 Jan 2025
|As per attachment.
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|NMDC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve For consideration of the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for quarter ended 30th September 2024 and a proposal for issue of Bonus Shares. Board of Directors in their meeting held today, i.e. Monday, 11th November 2024, have interalia, considered and approved the following: Issuance of Bonus Shares to the shareholders of the Company in the ratio of 2:1, i.e. 2 (two) Bonus Equity Shares of face value ?1/- each fully paid up; for every 1 (One) existing equity share of face value of ?1/- each fully paid up, to the eligible members of the Company as on the record date, subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Company. As per attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|NMDC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for quarter ended 30th June 2024 Appointment of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of NMDC Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.09.2024) The Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 alongwith Limited Review Report is attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|10 May 2024
|NMDC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 and recommendation of Final Dividend for FY 2023-24 if any. The Board Meeting to be held on 21/05/2024 has been revised to 27/05/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 21/05/2024 has been revised to 27/05/2024 (As Per BSE Announcemnt Dated on: 17/05/2024) Financial results for quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 and recommendation of Final dividend for FY 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|31 Jan 2024
|NMDC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 and declaration of Interim Dividend for FY 2023-24 if any. The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 14.02.2024 inter alia declared 1st Interim Dividend for FY 2023-24. Further, the Board in the said meeting also declared 1st Interim Dividend @ ? 5.75 (Rupees five and seventy five paise only) per equity share of face value of Re.1/- each for the financial year 2023 24. The said Interim Dividend shall be paid / dispatched within the prescribed timelines as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 to those equity shareholders of the Company whose names appear in the Register of Members / records of Depositories as beneficial owners of the equity shares as on Tuesday, the 27th February 2024, which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
