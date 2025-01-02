iifl-logo-icon 1
NMDC Ltd Board Meeting

63.21
(-0.24%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:15 PM

NMDC CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 Jan 20258 Jan 2025
As per attachment.
Board Meeting11 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
NMDC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve For consideration of the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for quarter ended 30th September 2024 and a proposal for issue of Bonus Shares. Board of Directors in their meeting held today, i.e. Monday, 11th November 2024, have interalia, considered and approved the following: Issuance of Bonus Shares to the shareholders of the Company in the ratio of 2:1, i.e. 2 (two) Bonus Equity Shares of face value ?1/- each fully paid up; for every 1 (One) existing equity share of face value of ?1/- each fully paid up, to the eligible members of the Company as on the record date, subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Company. As per attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
NMDC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for quarter ended 30th June 2024 Appointment of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of NMDC Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.09.2024) The Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 alongwith Limited Review Report is attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202410 May 2024
NMDC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 and recommendation of Final Dividend for FY 2023-24 if any. The Board Meeting to be held on 21/05/2024 has been revised to 27/05/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 21/05/2024 has been revised to 27/05/2024 (As Per BSE Announcemnt Dated on: 17/05/2024) Financial results for quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 and recommendation of Final dividend for FY 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
NMDC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 and declaration of Interim Dividend for FY 2023-24 if any. The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 14.02.2024 inter alia declared 1st Interim Dividend for FY 2023-24. Further, the Board in the said meeting also declared 1st Interim Dividend @ ? 5.75 (Rupees five and seventy five paise only) per equity share of face value of Re.1/- each for the financial year 2023 24. The said Interim Dividend shall be paid / dispatched within the prescribed timelines as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 to those equity shareholders of the Company whose names appear in the Register of Members / records of Depositories as beneficial owners of the equity shares as on Tuesday, the 27th February 2024, which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

NMDC: Related News

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.

Read More
NMDC Boosts Iron Ore Production by 5.1% in December

NMDC Boosts Iron Ore Production by 5.1% in December

1 Jan 2025|09:40 PM

Revenue from operations of the company also rose significantly up by 22.5% to ₹4,919 crore in Q2 FY25 against ₹4,014 crore in Q2 FY24.

Read More
NMDC approves 2:1 bonus issue

NMDC approves 2:1 bonus issue

12 Nov 2024|01:22 PM

In the second quarter of this fiscal year, EBITDA increased by 16.4% to ₹1,385.7 Crore, up from ₹1,191 Crore in the same period last year.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 12th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 12th November 2024

12 Nov 2024|08:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Hindalco, NMDC, Britannia Industries, etc.

Read More
NMDC board to consider bonus proposal on November 11

NMDC board to consider bonus proposal on November 11

6 Nov 2024|10:11 AM

The public sector corporation recorded a 19% YoY increase in net profit to ₹1,969 Crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

Read More
NMDC Sees 13.8% Surge in September Iron Ore Sales Amid Strong Demand

NMDC Sees 13.8% Surge in September Iron Ore Sales Amid Strong Demand

3 Oct 2024|12:40 PM

The Karnataka sector also contributed positively to the overall sales figures, recording an increase to 1.22 MT in September 2024 from 1.06 MT in the same month of the previous year.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd October 2024

3 Oct 2024|09:07 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Suzlon Energy, Aurobindo Pharma, Coal India, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd September 2024

3 Sep 2024|09:19 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Medi Assist, Matrimony.com, Welspun Corp, etc.

Read More
NMDC reduces lump ore price to ₹5,350/tonne

NMDC reduces lump ore price to ₹5,350/tonne

7 Aug 2024|03:14 PM

The company recorded an 11% year-on-year decrease in iron ore production in July, with output decreasing to 2.17 million tonnes.

Read More
