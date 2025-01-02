Board Meeting 8 Jan 2025 8 Jan 2025

As per attachment.

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

NMDC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve For consideration of the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for quarter ended 30th September 2024 and a proposal for issue of Bonus Shares. Board of Directors in their meeting held today, i.e. Monday, 11th November 2024, have interalia, considered and approved the following: Issuance of Bonus Shares to the shareholders of the Company in the ratio of 2:1, i.e. 2 (two) Bonus Equity Shares of face value ?1/- each fully paid up; for every 1 (One) existing equity share of face value of ?1/- each fully paid up, to the eligible members of the Company as on the record date, subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Company. As per attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

NMDC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for quarter ended 30th June 2024 Appointment of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of NMDC Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.09.2024) The Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 alongwith Limited Review Report is attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 10 May 2024

NMDC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 and recommendation of Final Dividend for FY 2023-24 if any. The Board Meeting to be held on 21/05/2024 has been revised to 27/05/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 21/05/2024 has been revised to 27/05/2024 (As Per BSE Announcemnt Dated on: 17/05/2024) Financial results for quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 and recommendation of Final dividend for FY 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024