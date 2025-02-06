NMDC Q3 Profit Surges 29% to ₹1,897 Crore

NMDC, state-owned iron ore miner announced its financial results for the December quarter on 6 February. Net profit for the company jumped 29% from a year ago (YoY) to ₹1,896.7 crore, against ₹1,470 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company reported revenue of ₹6,568 crore for Q3 FY25, a 21.4% increase compared to ₹5,410 crore in the same quarter last year. In spite of the EBITDA growth, the EBITDA margin was slightly down to 36% from 37% for the same period last year.

NMDC Limited, formerly known as National Mineral Development Corporation, is an Indian public sector undertaking engaged in mineral exploration. The company specializes in extracting iron ore, rock, gypsum, magnesite, diamond, tin, tungsten, graphite, and coal.

It is India’s largest producer and exporter of iron ore, with an annual production of over 45 million tonnes. NMDC operates three mechanized iron ore mines located in Chhattisgarh and Karnataka. The company also runs India’s only mechanized diamond mine, located in Panna, Madhya Pradesh.